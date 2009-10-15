Stanford Spits Blood In Court

Prison really is not agreeing with Allen Stanford.

But even with their client spitting blood in a cup during the hearing, Stanford’s attorneys told the judge they needed more time to prepare for trial.

Prosecutors wanted a trial date set, but a trial involving an alleged $7 billion fraud involves a lot of paper work.

Stanford’s attorney said he would need at least two years to prepare for a trial that involves millions of pages of documents.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner did not grant two years, but said he’ll wait 60 days to set a trial date.

Stanford appeared ill and spit blood during the hearing, reports say. He declined to be helped by a court officer, but his lawyer talked to the media about his situation.

AFP: Stanford’s lawyer said prison doctors could not explain why his client was ill, but noted that the stress of the case and imprisonment were taking an emotional and physical toll.

Kent Shaffer complained bitterly to reporters about the conditions Stanford faces in jail, saying his client was not allowed “any human contact” except with his lawyers and must be shackled on those occasions.

“They say it’s for his protection but it’s harassment,” Schaffer said. “They are trying to break him.”

Stanford is currently in solitary confinement following a fight with a fellow inmate several weeks ago in which in suffered a concussion, broken nose and two black eyes.

One of Stanford’s lawyers Mike Sokolow of the Harris County public defender’s office withdrew, but Shaffer, a private lawyer stayed on. A court ruled last week that the Stanford company director and officer’s insurance policy could be asked to pay for his defence.

