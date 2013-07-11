Horrific Videos Shows Chinese Homes Imploding Under Pressure From Heavy Flooding

China’s Sichuan province has been hit by days of heavy rain, resulting in severe flooding.



Between 30 and 40 people are believed to have been buried by one mudslide caused by the flooding, the BBC reports. Chinese state news agencies say that the mudslide was centered around the city of Djiangyan, and that rescue crews with dogs are now on the scene. It is unclear if those buried will survive.

This video gives a glimpse of the power of the waters, as a number of buildings collapse under the pressure.



Another video from the province shows more houses being destroyed while helpless onlookers watch:



State television is reporting that hundreds of people were trapped in a highway tunnel between Dujiangyan and Wenchuan, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, state newspaper the Global Times reports that a bridge over Panjiang River collapsed on Tuesday, resulting in a number of cars falling into the river. While three people were reportedly rescued, it is unknown how many people may have fallen into the river.

Sichuan province was the centre of a 2008 earthquake that left around 90,000 people dead or missing, according to the Associated Press. Tragically, a number of exhibits in Beichuan county at a memorial for the dead have been destroyed in the flooding.



