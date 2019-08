Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro star in this drug war thriller set on the border between Mexico and the United States. It looks like a wild ride.

“Sicario” comes out on September 18, 2015.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of Lionsgate.



