Good Sibling Relationships Come Down To These Factors

Siblings share one of the closest bonds there is, but many still find it difficult to peacefully coexist.

We talked to an expert on the topic: Jeanne Safer, Ph.D. She’s a psychoanalyst and author with a special interest in sibling relationships. Safer offers a few insights that will contribute to a healthy sibling relationship.

Produced by Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.