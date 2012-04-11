At Least 13 Dead As Massive Wildfire Sweeps Through Siberia

Over 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of forest are engulfed in a massive wildfire in Siberia, RT reports, with reports of 13 dead in one region alone.



The fires started earlier this month and have been blamed on “the human factor” and agricultural violations.

While firefighters are struggling to control the blaze, it only seems to have gotten worse. On Monday, Ria Novosti reported the Emergencies Ministry’s Regional centre as saying the fire had spread to 900 hectares (about 2,200 acres).

Wildfires are common in Russia, especially in the summer, which is dry and hot, and in the fall. The ministry said five forest fires have been registered in the region within the last 24 hours, and three of them have been put out, according to The Moscow Times.

While fines for starting forest fires are generally very small, a 21-year-old man accused of dropping a lighted cigarette in the Republic of Buryatia in 2009 was recently fined 581 million rubles ($19.6 million).

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.