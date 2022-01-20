Sia says she was ‘suicidal’ and went to rehab after the backlash surrounding her controversial film ‘Music’

Sia. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Sia said she was suicidal and relapsed following the backlash surrounding her film “Music.”

The singer told The New York Times that comedian Kathy Griffin helped her recover.

“She saved my life,” Sia said of Griffin.

Sia told The New York Times that she was suicidal and entered rehab following the backlash over her directorial debut “Music.”

During an interview with The New York Times as part of a profile for the comedian Kathy Griffin, Sia discussed the fallout following the release of “Music” and how Griffin helped her recover.

“I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” the musician told the outlet of her experience after the release of “Music.”

Speaking in praise of Griffin, she added: “She saved my life.”

“Music” — which debuted in theaters last year — was immediately met with criticism by people with disabilities who took issue with the portrayal of autism as well as Sia’s decision to cast Maddie Ziegler — the former “Dance Moms” star and Sia’s longtime creative partner — who is able-bodied and neurotypical in the lead role of Music Gamble, a young, non-verbal girl on the autism disorder spectrum.

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler in ‘Music.’ HanWay Films

Critics particularly took issue with scenes in the film where Ziegler’s character is held back or physically restrained, which is meant to keep her calm. Criticism of the scenes led Sia to tweet that she added a disclaimer to the beginning of the film. At the time, the musician and filmmaker also said that scenes in which Ziegler’s character was restrained would be removed “from all future printings,” according to USA Today.

“Music” was also panned by critics. In a review of the film, The Observer’s critic Simran Hans described “Music” as “tone-deaf” and criticized the casting of Maddie Ziegler.

“It’s a problem, especially given the cartoonishness of her portrayal, which sees her gurning, grimacing, and mumbling through her scenes,” the review read.

Sia originally defended the casting of Ziegler. During an interview on the Australian TV show “The Sunday Project,” the singer said that her decision to cast Ziegler was not ableism but nepotism.

She said: “I realized it wasn’t ableism. I mean, it is ableism I guess as well, but it’s actually nepotism because I can’t do a project without her [Ziegler]. I don’t want to. I wouldn’t make art if it didn’t include her.”

Ziegler, 18, first found fame aged eight on the reality TV show “Dance Moms” and has since enjoyed a long working relationship with Sia starring in several of her music videos including “Elastic Heart” and “Chandelier.”