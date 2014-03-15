Inside Shutterstock's New Empire State Building Offices, Which They Designed After Analysing Huge Amounts Of Data

Fast-growing image site Shutterstock has moved into some seriously upgraded digs in the Empire State Building.
A lot of data analysis went into choosing the ideal location for the company’s new global headquarters, which had previously been housed in four separate, crowded floors in a building in the Financial District.
First, Shutterstock management looked at the commutes of their more than 300 New York employees to see which location would be most convenient for everyone. By moving to the Empire State Building, conveniently located by several transit hubs, they saved their employees an average of 3 minutes on their commute time.
Their analysis also involved looking at more than 50,000 hours of meetings over several months to see what room configuration would best suit their needs.
“It’s been a huge improvement for many people here,” Tracy Kim, VP of People Strategy and Operations at Shutterstock, told Business Insider. “The juxtaposition of this modern tech company in a classic building, the Empire State Building in New York, is really interesting.”
We visited Shutterstock to see the new digs for ourselves.
The Shutterstock headquarters take up two floors of space in the Empire State Building. A boldly decorated reception room greets you as you exit the elevators.
The photos on the screen are constantly changing, though they're all photos found on Shutterstock or Offset, their high-end photo brand.
Upstairs meeting rooms are named after global landmarks, like the Pyramids of Giza. Downstairs meeting rooms pay homage to tech innovators like Steve Jobs.
According to Shutterstock, the staircase was inspired by historic art-deco details on the Empire State Building.
Employees eat catered lunches together in the cafe every day. They say it's a great place to network across departments, and they even use it to host guest speakers.
There's also this yoga studio, where employees can take advantage of classes held several times a week. The company had its first class this week, and it was completely packed.
