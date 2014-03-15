Inside Shutterstock's New Empire State Building Offices, Which They Designed After Analysing Huge Amounts Of Data

Fast-growing image site Shutterstock has moved into some seriously upgraded digs in the Empire State Building.

A lot of data analysis went into choosing the ideal location for the company’s new global headquarters, which had previously been housed in four separate, crowded floors in a building in the Financial District.

First, Shutterstock management looked at the commutes of their more than 300 New York employees to see which location would be most convenient for everyone. By moving to the Empire State Building, conveniently located by several transit hubs, they saved their employees an average of 3 minutes on their commute time.

Their analysis also involved looking at more than 50,000 hours of meetings over several months to see what room configuration would best suit their needs.

“It’s been a huge improvement for many people here,” Tracy Kim, VP of People Strategy and Operations at Shutterstock, told Business Insider. “The juxtaposition of this modern tech company in a classic building, the Empire State Building in New York, is really interesting.”

We visited Shutterstock to see the new digs for ourselves.

