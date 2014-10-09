Here's Why Green Is The Best Colour To Use In Ad Campaigns Right Now

Green is the new “it” colour of the year for marketers and advertisers.

Shutterstock has put together its first-ever “Colour Trends” infographic based on data collected from the company’s 40 million images and 400 million “all-time” downloads, according to the Shutterstock blog. It looks at the colours in the most downloaded images and all the images in its database to decide what colours people will be most responsive to.

The infographic breaks down which colours and hues were downloaded and used the most this year, information that could be helpful to advertisers and marketers trying to evoke a certain emotion in their campaigns. It could also be useful to know that the presence of beige in images and downloads has gone down 60%, but the colour grey increased 58%.

Here’s a closer look at the report.

Beige is officially on it’s way out, and decreased 60% this year.

Gregory Urquiaga

Purple grew 20%.

Light blue increased by 37% (think Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn logos).

Grey is also on the rise this year increasing 58%.

Green is at an all time high, with an 81% increase thanks to this year’s World Cup in Brazil. We’re guessing it’s because of the grass.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain fouls Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during their 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014.

The report also breaks down colour preference by country and share specific hues that are working well.

If you’re operating out of the UK, light blues and purples are big winners. In the US greens and blues are more popular while purpler and green top Brazil’s colour list.

She the full infographic here.

