BLOOMBERG: New York City's Tech Scene Has Created Its First Billionaire

The dedicated billionaire hunters over at Bloomberg have found themselves another whale. According to their calculations, Shutterstock CEO Jonathan Oringer is now a billionaire at age 39.

He started the company back in 2003 by putting 30,000 of his own pictures online.

Now the company sells images of anything and everything to 750,000 customers in 150 countries around the world. Last year, Shutterstock’s revenue was up 117% to $US47.5 million.

Bloomberg calculates that Oringer’s billion comes mainly from his 55% ownership of Shutterstock — that’s 18.5 million shares of the company.

