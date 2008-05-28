Shuttered Again: Silicon Alley Reporter Becomes "Garysguide.org"

In March we reported that Rupert Murdoch’s Dow Jones was none-too-pleased that New Yorker Gaurav “Gary” Sharma had registered the web domain alleyreporter.com and started to use it, as well as the old Silicon Alley Reporter logo, to start his own local tech directory and events list.



Dow Jones acquired Jason Calacanis’ (SAI 100 #76) Silicon Alley Reporter in 2003, and our sources said they were about to come down on Sharma, and ask him to stop using it.

Now we see Sharma has indeed stopped using the brand–he’s now calling his site, simply, “Garysguide.org.” You know, kind of like Craigslist.org. The alleyreporter.com domain now links directly to the site. We don’t know the circumstances, but we’re guessing Rupe politely suggested–perhaps through an emissary–that Sharma discontinue use of the brand, or face legal oblivion.

We’ve asked Sharma and News Corp. for comment and will update when we hear more.

UPDATE: Gary got back to us and says he’s had no contact from Dow Jones and just thought Gary’sguide.org is a better name. He wants to extend his listings to other cities, and got a little tired of getting confused with, well, us.

