Prepare For The Economic Avalanche

One of the more irksome consequences of the government shutdown has been the

dearth of economic data releases.

Postponed during the shutdown, data like Bureau of Labour Statistics’ monthly job report will presumably become available once the government is up and running.

Reports where the data should have been collected during the shutdown might go unreported (or, if reported, they could be unreliable).

“When an agreement is ultimately reached, market participants could get an avalanche of data releases,” said Deutsche Bank’s Brett Ryan during the shutdown.

Bloomberg Chief Economist Michael McDonough tweeted that we could soon get the “the mother of all data release days.”

As we wait to get some more clarity in terms of a schedule, here’s a rundown of some of the economic data (with analyst commentary) that we missed. Hopefully we can expect it in the coming days and weeks:

Construction spending: “We anticipate another healthy rise in construction spending in August, with gains once again centered in the residential market,” Citi’s Peter D’Antonio wrote.

“We anticipate another healthy rise in construction spending in August, with gains once again centered in the residential market,” Citi’s Peter D’Antonio wrote. Factory orders: “Oil accounted for roughly 80% of the July increase in nondurable activity, and has a similar weight in our August forecast,” noted Citi’s D’Antonio. “Spot oil prices have been falling since early September, so this pattern is unlikely to be repeated in next month’s report.”

“Oil accounted for roughly 80% of the July increase in nondurable activity, and has a similar weight in our August forecast,” noted Citi’s D’Antonio. “Spot oil prices have been falling since early September, so this pattern is unlikely to be repeated in next month’s report.” Nonfarm payrolls: Economists estimate U.S. companies added 180,000 jobs in September. “Fundamentally, the strong August ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment index, the strong August ISM Manufacturing and industrial production reports, and the drop in September initial jobless claims (even though some of it may be quirky) all point to stronger payroll growth,” said the economics team at Credit Suisse.

Economists estimate U.S. companies added 180,000 jobs in September. “Fundamentally, the strong August ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment index, the strong August ISM Manufacturing and industrial production reports, and the drop in September initial jobless claims (even though some of it may be quirky) all point to stronger payroll growth,” said the economics team at Credit Suisse. Trade balance: Economists predict the trade deficit widened to $US39.5 billion in August. “[T]he United States still imported three times more petroleum products than it exported in July, so higher oil prices in August likely boosted imports more than exports,” Wells Fargo’s John Silvia wrote to clients.

Economists predict the trade deficit widened to $US39.5 billion in August. “[T]he United States still imported three times more petroleum products than it exported in July, so higher oil prices in August likely boosted imports more than exports,” Wells Fargo’s John Silvia wrote to clients. Job Openings and Labour Turnover (JOLTS): “The relationship between job openings and unemployment has changed since the recession,” UBS’s Sam Coffin wrote to clients. “Unemployment is much higher for a given job openings rate than it had been. However, over the past year, the job openings rate has been fairly steady, whereas the unemployment rate has been falling, suggesting the start of a reversion toward the prior job openings/unemployment relationship.”

“The relationship between job openings and unemployment has changed since the recession,” UBS’s Sam Coffin wrote to clients. “Unemployment is much higher for a given job openings rate than it had been. However, over the past year, the job openings rate has been fairly steady, whereas the unemployment rate has been falling, suggesting the start of a reversion toward the prior job openings/unemployment relationship.” Producer Price Index (PPI): Economists estimate that PPI climbed 0.2% in September. “The PPI should post the first drop in five months, while the core PPI should rise by the most in three months,” wrote Credit Suisse.

Economists estimate that PPI climbed 0.2% in September. “The PPI should post the first drop in five months, while the core PPI should rise by the most in three months,” wrote Credit Suisse. Retail Sales: “Overall we expect that retail sales remained flat last month,” said Wells Fargo’s Silvia. “Consumers still struggle amid relatively high unemployment and modest job growth.”

“Overall we expect that retail sales remained flat last month,” said Wells Fargo’s Silvia. “Consumers still struggle amid relatively high unemployment and modest job growth.” Consumer Price Index (CPI): Estimations are that CPI and core CPI climbed by 0.2%. “Retail gasoline prices fell less than normal seasonality in September, and a rebound in natural gas prices points to some flattening out after recent weakness in utility costs, so a modest gain in energy prices should provide a slight lift to headline CPI,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Ted Wieseman.

Estimations are that CPI and core CPI climbed by 0.2%. “Retail gasoline prices fell less than normal seasonality in September, and a rebound in natural gas prices points to some flattening out after recent weakness in utility costs, so a modest gain in energy prices should provide a slight lift to headline CPI,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Ted Wieseman. Housing Starts (originally set for Thursday, October 17): Economists estimate that starts accelerated to 913,000 at an annualized rate. “Single-family starts should drop as our CS housing analysts’ September survey of real estate agents was softer on the month,” wrote Credit Suisse’s Soss.

(originally set for Thursday, October 17): Economists estimate that starts accelerated to 913,000 at an annualized rate. “Single-family starts should drop as our CS housing analysts’ September survey of real estate agents was softer on the month,” wrote Credit Suisse’s Soss. Industrial Production (originally set for Thursday, October 17): Economists estimate growth slowed to 0.4% in September. “Auto assemblies pulled back slightly after surging to a six-year high in August, but strength in the ISM production index points to a good gain in ex-autos factory production,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Wieseman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.