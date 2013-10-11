Federal Workers Are Tracking The Furlough With 'Shutdown Beards,' And They're Getting Pretty Grizzly

Alison Griswold

There’s a new way of clocking the government shutdown, and it even has its own hashtag.

It’s the #shutdownbeard.

10 days into the government shutdown, the shutdown beard has developed a dedicated following on Twitter from furloughed workers and their supporters.

It’s alternately been called the furlough beard and shaveless shutdown, and even earned a mention in The Washington Post as the “scourge of the furlough spouse.” But shutdown beard was the name that stuck.

In the beginning, the facial hair trend was rooted in a few simple jokes.

But as the days passed, what started as a casual act of solidarity among furloughed employees quickly sprouted into a reality.

Lately, well, things have turned scruffy around the edges.

Still, the #shutdownbeard bearers remain committed to their cause.

