Federal Workers Are Tracking The Furlough With 'Shutdown Beards,' And They're Getting Pretty Grizzly

There’s a new way of clocking the government shutdown, and it even has its own hashtag.

It’s the #shutdownbeard.

10 days into the government shutdown, the shutdown beard has developed a dedicated following on Twitter from furloughed workers and their supporters.

It’s alternately been called the furlough beard and shaveless shutdown, and even earned a mention in The Washington Post as the “scourge of the furlough spouse.” But shutdown beard was the name that stuck.

In the beginning, the facial hair trend was rooted in a few simple jokes.

Members of Congress shouldn’t be able to shave until this is over. #ShutdownBeard

— NegativeDunkalectics (@negativedunks) October 1, 2013

I might furlough my razor. Welcome the #ShutdownBeard #FurLow

— C Rogers (@CRogers20) October 2, 2013

#shutdownbeard It’s like the playoffs except instead of “Win or Go Home” it’s just “Go Home”

— Jon Schwabish (@jschwabish) October 3, 2013

But as the days passed, what started as a casual act of solidarity among furloughed employees quickly sprouted into a reality.

#shutdownbeard Day 6. I won’t lie, I’m not a big fan of facial hair.

— Jon Schwabish (@jschwabish) October 6, 2013

Lately, well, things have turned scruffy around the edges.

At work+not getting paid = #ShutdownBeard. Long way to go to catch up to @DuckDynastyAE, but at this rate… pic.twitter.com/PzqT1Gieqx

— Chris Coxe (@chriscoxe) October 9, 2013

#shutdownbeard Day 9 – the return of the TedK look from my college years. #pleasepayus #GOPshutdown pic.twitter.com/9RPzn8OEkC

— Jim Magic Cow (@JimiJazzco) October 9, 2013

Still, the #shutdownbeard bearers remain committed to their cause.

This #shutdownbeard started as a promise I made to my followers. I regret it but I don’t have an exit strategy.

— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) October 10, 2013

