Shut Up You Fools, Geithner Got It Right

Photo: AP

Tim Geithner saved the economy by not nationalizing banks and, instead, muddling through their financial difficulties, or at least that’s what we’re to believe, according to The New Yorker.John Cassidy profiles the frequent target of public and media criticism noting that, yes, he did fail to handle the media campaign completely, but in terms of actually doing his job, Geithner’s done remarkably well.



Instead of jumping to conclusions on nationalizing banks, Geithner defended their independence, and instead, did all he could to keep them independent, including the much maligned stress tests.

Now we have a substantial recovery on our hands, with renewed confidence in banks’ ability to lend, though some might question his performance with unemployment still high.

