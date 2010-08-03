Shut Up! Why Your Customers Don't Want To Talk

Most companies put a lot of effort into giving customers a flesh and blood representative they can communicate with.



But over at the Harvard Business Review, Matt Dixon and Lara Ponomareff say that’s not what customers want.

Their argument is based on research from the Corporate Executive Board, a research firm that studies business best practices.

The CEB surveyed 75,000 people on their feelings towards live customer service versus self service.

They found that most firms think communicating live is about twice as important as it really is. And customers are trending away from wanting to chat. The study found that five years ago two thirds made a phone call for customer service. Now that number is less than a third and getting smaller.

“Our research shows that customers who attempt to self serve, fail, and are forced to pick up the phone are 10% more likely to be disloyal than those customers who were able to fully resolve their issues in their channel of choice.”

The takeaway is simple. It’s smart to focus on building effective ways for customers to take care of problems themselves. Otherwise, you’re just paying more to piss them off.

