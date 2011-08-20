Shut Up, Stop Whining & Get A Life: 17 Kick-Butt Approaches To A Better Life

You should shut up long enough to listen to what other people are saying.

Here are the people you should listen to:

1. Listen to your loved ones.

2. Listen to your customers. It'll definitely benefit you to know how to serve them better.

3. Listen to people who know more than you do. If you can figure out how to copy their actions, there is a big chance you can also copy their successes.

4. Listen to the experts.

5. Listen to great music. It will help you relax and inspire you to become more creative.

6. Listen to your 'self' -- not yourself, but your 'self,' a better and wiser you.

Here are the people you shouldn't listen to:

1. Don't listen to someone who is broke tell you how to make money.

2. Don't listen to an unhealthy doctor.

3. Don't listen to a preacher who says you're a worthless sinner.

4. Don't listen to yourself say negative things such as 'I can't do that' or 'I'm so stupid.'