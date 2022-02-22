NSW Transport Minister admits he hadn’t seen the risk assessment that led to the shut down of Sydney’s rail network, as negotiations with the union continue

(Image: Getty Images)

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott said he hadn’t seen a copy of a risk assessment carried out by Transport for NSW.

It was reportedly carried out before the department decided to shut down the network early on Monday.

Elliott confirmed the government had withdrawn its application against the union in the Fair Work Commission.

New South Wales Transport Minister David Elliott has admitted he hadn’t seen the the risk assessment that supposedly caused Transport for NSW to shut down the entire rail network — and now the government has withdrawn it’s case against the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) in the Fair Work Commission.

After a chaotic 24 hours, at a Tuesday press conference Elliott said the government would negotiate directly with the RBTU instead.

He said reduced train services would continue today and potentially tomorrow but that he hoped dropping the Fair Work action would result in a compromise.

Monday’s shutdown came about following a middle-of-the-night judgement by Transport for NSW that planned strikes by rail, tram and bus workers would compromise the safety of people using the network.

Shockingly, the transport minister revealed he wasn’t aware of the decision to suspend train services because he went to bed at 12:43am on Monday, before the call was made to shut down the system.

“Did I like it? Absolutely not. Am I still asking for information and details to justify the decision? Absolutely,” Elliott said.

But he also said the state paid people to “do their job” and that he accepted the fact that at that point in the night it was “their judgment call”.

“As executives they needed to use their discretion and close the system,” he said.

He also admitted he still had not seen a copy of a risk assessment reportedly carried out by Transport for NSW before the department made the call to shut down the network.

Elliot said he had “requested” to see it.

The NSW RTBU said today’s decision to abandon the Fair Work case came after the union asked to see the “risk assessment” used to justify the decision to shut down the rail network on Monday.

“The risk assessment hasn’t been forthcoming,” RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said.

“But just moments after we issued a subpoena for it, the NSW government dropped all of its claims against the union in the Fair Work Commission.”

The decision to suspend Monday’s services came shortly after the breakdown of Sunday night negotiations at the Fair Work Commission over a new enterprise bargaining agreement — a process that began nine months ago.

All Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity services were suspended, causing commuter chaos across the city, as well as impacting routes to the Blue Mountains, the south coast and Newcastle.

Premier Dominic Perrottet and his ministers labeled the shutdown a strike, but the RTBU pushed back, claiming there was no strike planned.

There was no strike. The NSW Govt has now withdrawn its legal action and will allow rail workers to get back to work. Will @ScottMorrison apologise to NSW rail workers for his politically-motivated #FakeStrike lie? #auspol https://t.co/wLmoNL6J7x — RTBU (@RTBUnion) February 22, 2022

Claassens said on Tuesday the RTBU will work with the government and Sydney Trains management to get trains back onto a full timetable by next Monday.

“We are confident we can do that,” Claassens said, adding the union and the NSW government agreed to “work collaboratively together to try and address the situation.”

“I can say that on the two occasions…we have ticked items off our list,” he said.

“When accompanied by the fact that the minister has taken responsibility, and stepped up to the plate, we look forward to working with him to try to address those industrial issues.”

Elliott said union representatives that he met with on Tuesday “were very honest, open and frank in addressing the issues that we needed to address”.