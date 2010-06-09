Future Euro Member Bulgaria Has Shriveled By Nearly 200 Villages In Recent Years

Photo: AP

Bulgaria aims to join the eurozone in 2013 and has even minted a 1.95583 leva coin to emphasise its firm peg to the euro.Unfortunately for Germany, the Eurozone is taking on a poor country that is losing whole villages each year to abandonment.



Sofia Echo:

Bulgaria has another four deserted villages, as of last year, according to the national register within the National Statistics Institute, as reported on June 7 2010.

In December 2009, there were 144 deserted villages in the country, whereas a year later there are now 148, in 14 different municipalities. The highest number of deserted villages can be found in Gabrovo region in northern Bulgaria where 61 villages have been completely abandoned. This is followed closely by the municipality of Veliko Turnovo, where 39 villages are deserted.

Around Sofia, there are currently six villages without a single permanent resident. The registrar also shows that there are currently 43 villages in Bulgaria that have only one permanent resident and 54 villages with two. There are more than 100 villages in Bulgaria that have less than five inhabitants in them.

The EU also expressed concern today over Bulgaria’s bad accounting of aid money.

Bulgaria is also facing an ugly demographic crisis and is a leading sovereign default risk.

