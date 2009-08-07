Shrinks Think Resisting Climate Change Measures Is Crazy

A task force of the American Psychological Association concluded yesterday that what’s preventing Americans from taking action on climate change is uncertainty, mistrust and denial. In short, it’s psychology rather than rational scepticism about the solutions offered by so-called experts that is preventing everyone from going green.



Reuters reports:

Despite warnings from scientists that humans need to make changes now if they want to avoid the worst effects of climate change, “people don’t feel a sense of urgency,” the association said in a statement.

Numerous psychological barriers are to blame, the task force found, including: uncertainty over climate change, mistrust of the messages about risk from scientists or government officials, denial that climate change is occurring or that it is related to human activity.

Other factors include undervaluing the risk. Even though an international study showed many people believe environmental conditions will worsen in 25 years, that could lead some to conclude that they don’t have to make changes now.

Never mind the inconclusive science behind many of the proposals to prevent climate change, or the comparative costs analysis from economically minded dissenters. Scientists, who don’t know much about the costs of anything, say we need to focus on global warming. So the resistance to their program must be rooted in nuttiness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.