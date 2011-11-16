The Good Old American Middle Class neighbourhood Is Disappearing

The share of families living in middle income neighborhoods dropped from 65% in 1970 to 44% in 2007, according to a new study by US2010. In other words, a much larger proportion of families are living in rich neighborhoods and poor neighborhoods.



Income segegation has all kinds of negative effects, including a vicious cycle where poor kids go to poor schools and meet fewer opportunities.

Here’s a chart (Light blue and light red represent middle income neighborhoods):

And here are the most income-segregated neighborhoods, starting with the hedge fund Mecca in Connecticut:

