Shrink Your Debt

Do not threaten to close your accounts if you are having trouble paying your bills. You will be perceived as someone who has shirked responsibilities and opted for the easy way out. Deal directly and openly with your creditors in order to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Your first offer should be less than you are willing to pay, to allow room to manoeuvre and counteroffer if necessary. With the prospect of rising defaults due to a faltering economy, creditors are more likely to deal.

Many creditors sell delinquent accounts to collection agencies, usually for a fraction of the account value. All the agency needs to do to turn a profit is to settle for something slightly above the amount they paid for your account. Be patient and firm, and resist the temptation to raise your offer during the negotiation process. You can ask that the collection be removed from your credit file as a condition of settlement, but that will not erase the detrimental impact of the original creditor.

Unsecured creditors face the risk of getting nothing if you decide to declare bankruptcy. While there is no way to predict what each creditor will accept in lieu of full payment, your target should be to pay one-third to two-thirds of the outstanding balance, depending on your particular circumstances. Many creditors will be very tempted to accept a 50-50 split as the final settlement, even if it takes a few counteroffers to arrive at that conclusion.