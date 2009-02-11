Shrek Musical Starts Seeing Green Again

It’s hard to be a singing, dancing ogre in this economy.



The musical version of Shrek, which opened in December, was supposed to be a big Broadway hit, but like many other Broadway productions, it has been suffering from disappointing ticket sales. Until last week, that is, when Shrek made a ton of, er, green.

NY Times: The Broadway musical “Shrek” made a substantial gain in box office ticket sales last week after a steady decline in its weekly grosses through last month. The production grossed $636,329 during the week of Feb. 2, an increase of $133,851 over its take the previous week. That gain was the largest for all Broadway shows last week.

Still, the musical’s not making quite as much as experts had predicted.

