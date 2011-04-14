Showyou Launches Video App For iPad

The Showyou video app for the iPad was launched today by San Francisco startup Remixation.

The video startup wants its new service, which is also available on the iPhone and iPod Touch, to be “the best app on your phone or your tablet for finding video and sharing it with your friends,” chief executive Mark Hall said. The “long-term vision” is to become a TV alternative.

The Showyou app can be used to watch videos on a big screen television with an Apple TV set-top box by using the Apple Airplay technology to stream wirelessly from the iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.





