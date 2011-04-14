Showyou Turns Your iPad Into A Gorgeous Flipboard-Like Portal For All Your Social Videos

Photo: Screenshot

Remixation launched a unique new iPad app today called Showyou that aggregates videos from your social networks into one pretty interface.Right now the app only connects to Twitter and Facebook, but the developer says support for Tumblr and YouTube is coming soon.



We tested the app out, and while we do enjoy the interface, there were a ton of glitches. The app crashed a few times when we tried to play a video and it refused to connect to our Facebook account.

Another problem we had was the app would only pull videos from Twitter and Facebook friends who also use Showyou. (We only have one right now).

Glitches aside, we love the interface. Each video has it’s own thumbnail that you tap to launch. You can scroll through videos left, right, up, and down and new clips populate in a continuous stream. There’s a lot of potential for Showyou to become the Flipboard of videos for the iPad.

Showyou is also available for iPhone, but we think the iPad’s larger screen is the best way to view it. Download it for free from the App Store.

