Coming Soon From Google: Showy?

It’s got to be better than this Sony remote for its Google TV product.

Photo: Engadget

Google just trademarked the brand “Showy” for TV remote control software.Fusible uncovered a trademark filing for Showy today after dotWeekly noticed Google had registered “GoogleShowy.com” earlier this month.



The trademark filing says Showy is:

Downloadable software which allows users to use their computer, tablet device, or mobile phone as a remote control to operate video display devices and televisions; and downloadable software which allows users to remotely control the content on internet-connected digital signage.

Our guess is that this product is part of Google’s big consumer electronics push, and will let users control their TV from an Android phone or tablet.

The second part sounds interesting — maybe Google is thinking about a new form of advertising here as well.

It’s also possible that Google wants the name for internal purposes but won’t actually use it in the shipping product.

