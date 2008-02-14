Showtime: We Like Our iTunes Deal

NBC pulled its content off iTunes in a fit of drama last summer, but CBS’ pay cable channel says it’s staying put. At a mini-preview of upcoming shows, this morning, Showtime CEO Matt Blank said he’s thrilled with his iTunes deal.



Blank says Showtime has at least four shows among iTunes’ top-10 “TV seasons” listing. This makes sense to us: Buying a season of “Californication” or “The Tudors” on iTunes (or Netflix, for that matter) is an attractive alternative to Showtime’s $13 monthly fee.

Blank, via PaidContent: “We very much like the iTunes split. They recognise the value to those of us who own or control licensed content. I love the iTunes brand and it’s a good place to be right now.”

