Showtime Revives One Of The Biggest Cult Classics Of Our Time

The Internet exploded on Friday after “Twin Peaks” masterminds David Lynch and Mark Frost posted cryptic tweets that teased fans with a vague reference to the series.

Dear Twitter Friends: That gum you like is going to come back in style! #damngoodcoffee

Dear Twitter Friends: That gum you like is going to come back in style. #damngoodcoffee

This afternoon, they took to Twitter again, this time linking to the video below which announces the series’ return to television in 2016.

“Twin Peaks” follows an FBI investigation into the murder of a homecoming queen named Laura Palmer. The series is known for its bizarre, Lynchian style and while it didn’t last long on television (1990-1991), it inspired a feature film following its cancelation titled “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” in 1992.

According to Deadline, Showtime picked up “Twin Peaks” as a limited series with a 9-episode run that will premiere in 2016 — 25 years after the series initially ended on ABC.

It is not a reboot and will take place in the present day and “continue the lore and story of the original series.” Rumour has it Kyle McLachlan will reprise his role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, and Lynch is set to direct every episode, making it his first major project since 2006’s “Inland Empire.“

The cult favourite ABC series recently kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration with a special Blu-ray release “Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery,” featuring over than 90 minutes of deleted scenes. The show is also available to stream in full on Netflix.

