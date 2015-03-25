Showtime just picked up a TV drama about a hedge fund co-written by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Reuters/ Hannibal Hanschke Actor Damian Lewis will play a hedge fund manager in the series ‘Billions.’

Showtime Networks has just picked up a new hedge fund drama called “Billions,” according to a press release.

The 12-episode series “is a complex and contemporary drama about power politics in the New York world of high finance.”

The show was written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The series stars Damian Lewis, who plays a hedge fund titan Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, and Paul Giamatti, who plays US Attorney Chuck Rhoades.

Lewis appears to have been doing his homework in preparation for the show.

Earlier this year, he was spotted with a copy of David Einhorn’s book “Fooling Some People All of the Time.”

Production is scheduled to begin later this year. The show is set to debut in 2016.

