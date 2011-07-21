Showtime Airs "The Franchise: A Season With The SF Giants" On YouTube

Showtime posted the first episode of its TV series “The Franchise” about the defending baseball World Series champion San Francisco Giants on YouTube. The show first aired on July 13.



Showtime released some zany promotions clips showing interviews with several of the World Series champions.

Giants legend Willie Mays congratulated President Obama on his 2008 election victory. Mays flew with the Obama to the 2009 Major League Baseball All-Star game, where the president threw out the first pitch.

