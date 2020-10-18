10 shows to watch if you like 'Emily in Paris'

Netflix Lily Collins stars on ‘Emily in Paris.’

While “Emily in Paris” fans wait for a possible second season of Netflix’s newest rom-com series, Insider compiled a list of similar shows to enjoy.

“Younger” follows a woman in her 40s who pretends she’s in her 20s so she can get a job in publishing.

On “Awkward,” an unpopular teen suddenly goes from a nobody to a semi-popular high schooler.

“New Girl” is about a bubbly teacher who moves into an LA loft with three men she doesn’t know.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s latest rom-com series “Emily in Paris” stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a young, driven marketing executive who moves from Chicago to Paris for work.

The series serves as the perfect Parisian escape for fans to watch at home â€” even though it’s been called out for being fairly unrealistic.

If you’re looking for a bit of fantasy â€• or can’t stand to wait for a potential second season â€” read on for 10 shows fans of “Emily in Paris” might also enjoy.

“Younger” explores NYC’s glamorous publishing scene through the eyes of a woman who’s lying about her age to get ahead.

TV Land Sutton Foster plays Liza Miller on ‘Younger.’

If you were impressed by Emily Cooper’s marketing and social-media skills, then you will probably love TV Land’s “Younger” – which was created by the same showrunner, Darren Star.

Struggling to find a job, 40-something divorcée Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) starts lying about her age and embraces her new 26-year-old alter ego to work as an assistant at a prestigious New York City publishing house.

Fancy events, love triangles, and funny Gen X-verse-millennial mishaps take centre stage against the backdrop of New York City.

The first six seasons of “Younger” are available to stream on TV Land and Hulu or purchase on Amazon Prime. The show’s currently planning for its seventh season.

The romantic musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” follows a troubled NYC lawyer as she rebuilds her life in a small town.

The CW ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ originally aired on The CW between 2015 and 2019.

The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” centres around Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), a New York City lawyer who moves to West Covina, California, to rekindle a relationship with an old boyfriend.

Much like Emily, Rebecca uproots her entire life to follow a dream. However, unlike Emily, Rebecca sings her way through all the fun and dramatic moments in her life.

The show has a heartwarming script, endearing small-town characters, and humorous musical numbers.

You can stream all four seasons of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on Netflix or purchase it on Amazon Prime.

An ode to female friendships, NYC, and fashion, Star’s iconic “Sex and the City” defined a generation of viewers.

HBO ‘Sex and the City’ originally ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

HBO’s “Sex and the City” is one of the network’s most celebrated shows. Its success comes down to the relatable storylines, the ultra-glamorous NYC setting, and the fashionable protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Like Emily, the show’s four leading women deal with friendships, careers, and sexual empowerment, all while donning the latest trends.

You can stream all six seasons of “Sex and the City” on HBO or purchase them on Amazon Prime.

“Awkward” follows the misfortunes of an unpopular teen as she goes from a social outcast to a B-lister overnight.

MTV ‘Awkward’ originally aired on MTV between 2011 and 2016.

MTV’s “Awkward” revolves around the life of unpopular high schooler Jenna (Ashley Rickards), who starts gaining unwanted attention after an unfortunate accident.

If Emily Cooper is the jolly socialite who doesn’t take no for an answer, then Jenna is her toned-down, passive-aggressive teenage counterpart.

While trying to navigate high school, relationships, and her new-found status, Jenna continues to find herself in cringeworthy situations.

Fans of “Emily in Paris” will probably relate to Jenna’s hilarious misfortunes, if only for the comical exchanges and her hopeless efforts to fit in.

The five seasons of “Awkward” are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

On “New Girl,” a bubbly teacher moves into an LA loft with three men.

Fox ‘New Girl’ ran for seven seasons on Fox.

Fox’s “New Girl” introduced viewers to the quirky and bubbly Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) back in 2011.

When Jess discovers her boyfriend is cheating on her, she moves into an LA loft with three male roommates, and, naturally, chaos ensues.

Jess and Nick’s love story is as dysfunctional as it is enviable, and the ridiculous plots that unfold in the loft make for a lighthearted and funny show.

All seven seasons of “New Girl” are available to stream on Netflix or purchase on Amazon Prime.

Midge Maisel’s can-do attitude on “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” will probably remind you of Emily.

Amazon Prime Rachel Brosnahan plays Midge on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Amazon Prime’s “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” tells the story of a spirited housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) in late-1950s, early-1960s New York, who accidentally becomes a stand-up comedian.

Midge Maisel’s breezy personality resembles Emily’s, and the show’s amusing and well-thought-out script brings one of NYC’s most prolific eras in comedy and fashion to life.

The first three seasons of “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” are available to stream on Amazon Prime, and the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

“Never Have I Ever” takes an optimistic and fresh outlook on the teen-dramedy genre.

Lara Solanki/Netflix Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi on ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” is a coming-of-age dramedy series about an Indian-American teen (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who’s trying to make sense of high school, friends, and family, while dealing with her father’s recent death.

Through all of Devi Vishwakumar’s all-too-real teen problems, the show remains optimistic and breaks down stereotypes.

You can stream season one of “Never Have I Ever” on Netflix.

“Love Life” is a romantic-comedy anthology series about finding love and coming into your own.

HBO Max Anna Kendrick starred on the first season of ‘Love Life.’

HBO Max’s “Love Life” is a rom-com anthology series that explores love, professional progress, and friendship throughout a person’s lifetime.

Each season focuses on different characters and stories, but the first follows the life of Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) as she searches for true love.

Fans of “Emily in Paris” will relate to Darby’s kindhearted nature and zest for life.

Season one of “Love Life” is available to stream on HBO Max.

“Mozart in the Jungle” unveils the inner workings of a symphony orchestra in New York City.

Amazon Prime Hailey and Rodrigo’s special bond makes ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ a delight.

Inspired by oboist Blair Tindall’s 2005 memoir “Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs, and Classical Music,” the Amazon Prime series goes behind the scenes of a fictional, struggling New York symphony orchestra.

Accomplished yet eccentric conductor Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) is hired to reinvigorate the group, as young, ambitious Hailey (Lola Kirke) strives to make it as an oboist in the city.

New York’s attractive classical-music scene, and Rodrigo and Hailey’s special bond, make this a delight to watch.

The four seasons of “Mozart in the Jungle” can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Rob on “High Fidelity” is like an unconventional and pessimistic, but equally fascinating, version of Emily.

Hulu The 2020 series was cancelled after one season, but it’s still worth the watch.

Based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel of the same name, Hulu’s “High Fidelity” follows the love adventures of Brooklyn-based record-store owner Rob (Zoë Kravitz) after a string of failed relationships.

Unlike in the 2000 movie, also based on Hornby’s book, Rob is reimagined as a woman, and she’s like an unconventional, more pessimistic alternate version of Emily.

The one and only season of “High Fidelity” can be streamed on Hulu and purchased on Amazon Prime.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.