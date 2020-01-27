10 shows you should watch if you love 'Fleabag'

BBC America/Steve Schofield/Netflix ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Chewing Gum’ are two of several shows to watch if you enjoyed ‘Fleabag.’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tragicomedy “Fleabag,” which follows a self-destructive, sex-obsessed young woman dealing with grief, loneliness, and faith in London, was one of the biggest shows of 2019.

Although the actress confirmed that the show won’t return for a third season, there are a number of similar series that you can stream to satisfy your desire for more “Fleabag.”

Waller-Bridge’s other shows (“Crashing” and “Killing Eve”) are also filled with her distinct, incisive writing.

Other comedies, like Netflix’s “Chewing Gum” and “Dead to Me,” explore similar themes of loss and the messy process of coming into one’s own.

Here are 10 shows to watch if you’re a fan of “Fleabag.”

1. Waller-Bridge’s first TV show was the 2016 BBC miniseries “Crashing,” which also detailed the misadventures of young adults in London.

Netflix/Channel 4 Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Crashing.’

Synopsis: A comedy series following the lives of six 20- and 30-somethings living together as property guardians of a large, disused hospital.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. The “Fleabag” creator was also the showrunner of the first season of BBC America’s stylish thriller “Killing Eve.”

Nick Wall/BBC America Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in ‘Killing Eve.’

Synopsis: After a series of events, the lives of a security operative and an assassin become inextricably linked.

Where to watch: Hulu

3. Like “Fleabag,” Netflix’s “Chewing Gum” follows a 20-something coming into her own and obsessing over sex.

Netflix Michaela Coel in ‘Chewing Gum.’

Synopsis: The life of Tracey and the mishaps of her neighbourhood, friends and family, and of course, her boyfriend.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is like “Fleabag,” but the main character performs musical numbers instead of breaking the fourth wall.

The CW Rachel Bloom in ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.’

Synopsis: A young woman abandons a choice job at a law firm and her life in New York in an attempt to find happiness in the unlikely locale of West Covina, California.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. “Russian Doll” features a similarly magnetic, messy protagonist who drives the events of the series.

Netflix Natasha Lyonne in ‘Russian Doll.’

Synopsis: A cynical young woman in New York City keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honour on that same evening. She tries to find a way out of this strange time loop.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Waller-Bridge’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” costar Donald Glover created the FX series “Atlanta,” which features an aimless lead who also breaks the fourth wall searching for connection.

FX Donald Glover in ‘Atlanta.’

Synopsis: Based in Atlanta, Earn and his cousin Alfred try to make their way in the world through the rap scene.

Where to watch: Hulu

7. “Sex Education” is one of the few other shows that tackles sex as irreverently and comically as “Fleabag.”

Sam Taylor/Netflix Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in ‘Sex Education.’

Synopsis: A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Like “Fleabag,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me” is a dark comedy examining how the women at its centre deal with grief.

Netflix Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in ‘Dead to Me.’

Synopsis: A series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Where to watch: Netflix

9. Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” is another comedy that uses dark humour to tell the story of its flawed main character’s rehabilitation.

Netflix Netflix’s animated series ‘Bojack Horseman’ follows a former TV star.

Synopsis: BoJack Horseman was the star of the hit television show “Horsin’ Around” in the ’80s and ’90s, now he’s washed up, living in Hollywood, complaining about everything, and wearing colourful sweaters.

Where to watch: Netflix

10. The Canadian feel-good comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” like “Fleabag,” emphasises the role that family can play in making a flawed person better.

Pop Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy in ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Synopsis: When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.

Where to watch: Netflix

