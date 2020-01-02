12 shows you should watch if you love Netflix’s ‘You’

“Dexter” features a main character who is an oddly likable serial killer.

For fans of “You” who are intrigued by Penn Badgley’s strangely likable performance as the murderer and stalker Joe Goldberg, “Dexter” is a must-watch series.

The Showtime series stars Michael C. Hall as the titular character, following Dexter’s journey as a professional blood-spatter analyst by day and serial killer by night.

Somewhat like Joe, Dexter murders those who he feels justified killing — mostly people who are guilty of terrible crimes or who might lead to him getting caught.

This psychological thriller has eight seasons and can be streamed on Netflix.