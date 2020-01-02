Search

12 shows you should watch if you love Netflix’s ‘You’

Kirstie Renae
You s2 joe/will
Many fans love the twists and dark turns on ‘You.’ Netflix
“Dexter” features a main character who is an oddly likable serial killer.
Serial killer dexter
If you hate that you like Joe, you might feel the same way about Dexter. Netflix
For fans of “You” who are intrigued by Penn Badgley’s strangely likable performance as the murderer and stalker Joe Goldberg, “Dexter” is a must-watch series.

The Showtime series stars Michael C. Hall as the titular character, following Dexter’s journey as a professional blood-spatter analyst by day and serial killer by night.

Somewhat like Joe, Dexter murders those who he feels justified killing — mostly people who are guilty of terrible crimes or who might lead to him getting caught.

This psychological thriller has eight seasons and can be streamed on Netflix.

For another show with an antihero lead, try “Breaking Bad.”
Breaking bad
Bryan Cranston on ‘Breaking Bad.’ Ursula Coyote/AMC
Like “You,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad” is a series that pushes boundaries with its lead character.

Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, is a mild-mannered chemistry teacher who finds himself making meth in the Albuquerque drug scene to make money to support his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe in Walter, who commits horrible acts (even toward those he cares about) to satisfy his internal need for validation.

Like Joe, Walter lives a double life — except Walt is keeping his identity as a drug kingpin hidden from his family, and Joe is keeping his life as a killer secret from most people.

The hit series has five seasons and a follow-up film that can all be found on Netflix.

Season two of “Castle Rock” features a woman who has a penchant for murder.
Castle rock season 2
‘Castle Rock’ is based on the Stephen King universe. Dana Starbard/Hulu
Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” an anthology series based in the Stephen King multiverse, highlighted the story of the “Misery” character Annie Wilkes in its second season.

Played by Lizzy Caplan, Annie is a single mother with a mental illness who is on the run with her teenage daughter to escape the frightening acts of her past. Though she desires to be a good person for her daughter, she finds herself committing more acts of violence to keep her secret identity safe.

Available on Hulu, the show contains dark themes, suspenseful moments, and shocking twists that will have “You” fans craving more.

“Killing Eve” is a woman-led series about another kind of killer.
Sandra oh killing eve
Another series that ‘You’ fans may love is the BBC’s ‘Killing Eve.’ BBC America
The BBC series follows Jodie Comer as an unhinged assassin named Villanelle and Sandra Oh as Eve, an MI5 security officer who wishes to be a spy, on a wild game of cat and mouse.

Villanelle and Eve’s obsessive love-hate relationship is reminiscent of Joe’s relationships throughout “You,” and fans will find themselves reeling after bingeing the thrilling series.

The show’s three seasons can be streamed on Hulu. 

NBC’s “Hannibal” reinvents one of Hollywood’s most infamous serial killers.
Hannibal
It’s also about a killer. NBC
Fans of “You” who are intrigued by Joe’s ability to fool everyone around him may enjoy NBC’s “Hannibal,” which reimagines the iconic cannibalistic serial killer from 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs.”

In this series, a criminal profiler named Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) forms an unlikely partnership with the brilliant psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Together they track complex serial killers by thinking like them — but Hannibal has more in common with the killers than Will knows.

Three seasons of “Hannibal” can be purchased on Amazon Prime. 

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” will also terrify you.
Hill house
Victoria Pedretti also appears on the show. Netflix
If suspense, creepiness, and Victoria Pedretti are what you most enjoyed about Netflix’s “You,” add “The Haunting of Hill House” to your watch list.

A television adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a gripping horror series that follows the Crain family as they face the (literal) ghosts of their past.

Like season two of “You,” “The Haunting of Hill House” explores the complexities of family dynamics while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Pedretti, who plays Love Quinn on “You,” also stars as one of the Crain siblings.

“The Haunting of Hill House” can be streamed on Netflix. The second season of the show, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” is also on Netflix. 

Fans of “You” will enjoy the dark themes, unsettling characters, and gripping suspense of “Mindhunter.”
Mindhunter
‘Mindhunter’ is also a original. Netflix
For those interested in how “You” delves into the brain of a serial killer, Netflix’s “Mindhunter” is a must-see.

The Netflix series starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany is set in the 1970s and 1980s, following two FBI agents who interview famous serial killers to get a deeper insight into their psyches.

Based on the true story of how serial-killer criminal profiling began in the FBI, the series features fictionalized depictions of notorious figures like Charles Manson and the Son of Sam.

Every season of “Mindhunter” can be streamed on Netflix.

 

Based on a true story, “Dirty John” is a series that explores what it’s like to find out your husband is living a double life.
Dirty john
‘Dirty John’ initially aired on . Bravo
Starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, Bravo’s “Dirty John” is a drama series based on the true story of Debra Newell, an interior designer who gets swept up in a whirlwind romance with a man who turns out to be lying about his identity.

John Meehan, played by Bana, gives off serious Joe vibes. He is charming, attentive, and handsome, but turns out to be hiding some very dark secrets that ultimately become dangerous for Debra and her entire family.

The limited series is available to stream on Netflix.

Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” is a drama that will keep viewers guessing.
Pretty little liars aria leopard bomber
‘Pretty Little Liars’ is loaded with twists. Netflix
In the small town of Rosewood, a teenage mean girl named Alison DiLaurentis, played by Sasha Pieterse, has disappeared, and her friends soon find themselves tormented by a mysterious person who goes by “A.”

Throughout the series’ seven seasons, viewers will experience the suspense, twists, and hidden identities that fans love about “You.”

“Pretty Little Liars” also stars Shay Mitchell, who was on season one of “You.”

The seven-season series can be streamed on HBO Max.

“The Fall” features Jamie Dornan starring as a family man with a secret identity as a stalker and murderer.
The fall
Before there was Joe Goldberg, there was Paul Spector. BBC Two
On the BBC Two show “The Fall,” Dornan stars as a husband and father who moonlights as a serial killer. Gillian Anderson plays Stella Gibson, a detective hired to hunt this mysterious killer who has stalked and murdered women throughout Belfast.

“You” fans will see many similar dark themes in “The Fall” and find that Dornan’s Paul Spector is just as charming as Badgley’s Joe Goldberg.

“The Fall” is no longer available to stream on Netflix, but its three seasons can be purchased on Amazon.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” documents the real-life obsession that the serial killer Andrew Cunanan had for the famous designer.
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan leaning on counter and smirking
Darren Criss starred as Andrew Cunanan on ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.’ FX
If what drew you to Netflix’s “You” was Joe’s oddly intriguing obsession with his victims, then the second season of “American Crime Story” will certainly be worth watching.

Starring Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penélope Cruz, the Ryan Murphy series portrays the events leading up to and following the murder of the fashion icon Gianni Versace.

Criss’ performance as Cunanan is as mesmerizing as it is haunting, and it even earned him a Golden Globe.

Fans can stream season two of “American Crime Story” on Netflix.

“Bates Motel” depicts how early life experiences can sometimes play a role in forming serial killers.
Norman bates bates motel
You can stream the show on Netflix. A&E
Based on the iconic horror film “Psycho,” A&E’s “Bates Motel” is a dark look at how the formative years of a person’s life can alter their path forever.

A meek boy named Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) recently moved with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), to a small coastal town. The two have an oddly close relationship, which grows even stronger after the death of Norman’s father.

Their life in their new home is not as peaceful as they’d hoped, and the mother-son pair are forced to do what it takes to survive.

Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe’s relationship with his mother in Norman and Norma’s connection — and find that “Bates Motel” has similar psychological themes.

“Only Murders in the Building” also has some dark comedy.
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin on Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin star on ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Hulu
If you appreciate the dark humor found throughout parts of “You,” you may enjoy this Hulu original starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

The show follows an unlikely trio as they investigate a murder and begin a true-crime podcast inspired by a mysterious death in their building. 

The series can be streamed on Hulu. 

 

