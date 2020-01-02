12 shows you should watch if you love Netflix’s ‘You’

- As fans wait for season four of Netflix’s “You,” many are searching for similar shows to enjoy.
- The thriller series has become popular because of its dark themes, antihero lead, and gory scenes.
- Fans of the series might enjoy shows such as “Dexter,” “Bates Motel,” “Mindhunter,” and more.
The Showtime series stars Michael C. Hall as the titular character, following Dexter’s journey as a professional blood-spatter analyst by day and serial killer by night.
Somewhat like Joe, Dexter murders those who he feels justified killing — mostly people who are guilty of terrible crimes or who might lead to him getting caught.
This psychological thriller has eight seasons and can be streamed on Netflix.
Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, is a mild-mannered chemistry teacher who finds himself making meth in the Albuquerque drug scene to make money to support his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis.
Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe in Walter, who commits horrible acts (even toward those he cares about) to satisfy his internal need for validation.
Like Joe, Walter lives a double life — except Walt is keeping his identity as a drug kingpin hidden from his family, and Joe is keeping his life as a killer secret from most people.
The hit series has five seasons and a follow-up film that can all be found on Netflix.
Played by Lizzy Caplan, Annie is a single mother with a mental illness who is on the run with her teenage daughter to escape the frightening acts of her past. Though she desires to be a good person for her daughter, she finds herself committing more acts of violence to keep her secret identity safe.
Available on Hulu, the show contains dark themes, suspenseful moments, and shocking twists that will have “You” fans craving more.
Villanelle and Eve’s obsessive love-hate relationship is reminiscent of Joe’s relationships throughout “You,” and fans will find themselves reeling after bingeing the thrilling series.
The show’s three seasons can be streamed on Hulu.
In this series, a criminal profiler named Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) forms an unlikely partnership with the brilliant psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).
Together they track complex serial killers by thinking like them — but Hannibal has more in common with the killers than Will knows.
Three seasons of “Hannibal” can be purchased on Amazon Prime.
A television adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a gripping horror series that follows the Crain family as they face the (literal) ghosts of their past.
Like season two of “You,” “The Haunting of Hill House” explores the complexities of family dynamics while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Pedretti, who plays Love Quinn on “You,” also stars as one of the Crain siblings.
“The Haunting of Hill House” can be streamed on Netflix. The second season of the show, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” is also on Netflix.
The Netflix series starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany is set in the 1970s and 1980s, following two FBI agents who interview famous serial killers to get a deeper insight into their psyches.
Based on the true story of how serial-killer criminal profiling began in the FBI, the series features fictionalized depictions of notorious figures like Charles Manson and the Son of Sam.
Every season of “Mindhunter” can be streamed on Netflix.
John Meehan, played by Bana, gives off serious Joe vibes. He is charming, attentive, and handsome, but turns out to be hiding some very dark secrets that ultimately become dangerous for Debra and her entire family.
The limited series is available to stream on Netflix.
Throughout the series’ seven seasons, viewers will experience the suspense, twists, and hidden identities that fans love about “You.”
“Pretty Little Liars” also stars Shay Mitchell, who was on season one of “You.”
The seven-season series can be streamed on HBO Max.
“You” fans will see many similar dark themes in “The Fall” and find that Dornan’s Paul Spector is just as charming as Badgley’s Joe Goldberg.
“The Fall” is no longer available to stream on Netflix, but its three seasons can be purchased on Amazon.
Starring Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penélope Cruz, the Ryan Murphy series portrays the events leading up to and following the murder of the fashion icon Gianni Versace.
Criss’ performance as Cunanan is as mesmerizing as it is haunting, and it even earned him a Golden Globe.
Fans can stream season two of “American Crime Story” on Netflix.
A meek boy named Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) recently moved with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), to a small coastal town. The two have an oddly close relationship, which grows even stronger after the death of Norman’s father.
Their life in their new home is not as peaceful as they’d hoped, and the mother-son pair are forced to do what it takes to survive.
Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe’s relationship with his mother in Norman and Norma’s connection — and find that “Bates Motel” has similar psychological themes.
- The five seasons of “Bates Motel” can be streamed on Netflix.
The show follows an unlikely trio as they investigate a murder and begin a true-crime podcast inspired by a mysterious death in their building.
The series can be streamed on Hulu.