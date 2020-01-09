12 shows you should watch if you love Netflix's 'You'

Netflix Many fans love the twists and dark turns on ‘You.’

The thrilling Netflix series “You” recently dropped its second season – and if you’ve already finished it, you might be looking for your next show to watch.

Here are some popular TV series that fans of “You” might also enjoy.

“Dexter” features a main character who is an oddly likable serial killer.

Netflix If you hate that you like Joe, you might feel the same way about Dexter.

For fans of “You” who are intrigued by Penn Badgley’s strangely likable performance as murderer and stalker Joe Goldberg, “Dexter” is a must-watch series.

The Showtime series stars Michael C. Hall as the titular character, and it follows Dexter’s journey as a professional blood-spatter analyst by day and serial killer by night.

In a somewhat similar way to Joe, Dexter murders those who he feels justified killing, which is mostly people who are guilty of terrible crimes or who might lead to him getting caught.

This psychological thriller has eight seasons and can be streamed on Netflix.

For another show with an evil, anti-hero lead, try “Breaking Bad.”

Ursula Coyote/AMC ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston.

Like “You,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad” is a series that pushes boundaries with its leading character.

Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, is a mild-mannered chemistry teacher who finds himself making meth in the Albuquerque drug scene in order to make money to support his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe Goldberg in Walter White, who commits horrible acts (even toward those he cares about) to satisfy his own internal need for validation.

Like Joe, Walter lives a double life – except Walt is keeping his secret identity as a drug kingpin hidden from his family and Joe is keeping his life of a killer secret from most of the public.

The hit series has five seasons and a follow-up film that can all be found on Netflix.

Season two of “Castle Rock” features a female lead who has a penchant for murder.

Dana Starbard/Hulu ‘Castle Rock’ is based on the Stephen King universe.

Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” an anthology series based in the Stephen King multiverse, highlighted the story of “Misery” lead Annie Wilkes, in its second season.

Played by Lizzy Caplan, Annie is a single mother with a mental illness who is on the run with her teenage daughter to escape the frightening acts of her past.

Although she desires to be a good person for her daughter, she finds herself committing more acts of violence in attempts to keep her secret identity safe.

Available on Hulu, the show contains dark themes, suspenseful moments, and shocking twists that will have “You” fans craving more.

“Killing Eve” is a female-led series about another kind of killer.

BBC America Another series that ‘You’ fans may become addicted to is BBC’s ‘Killing Eve.’

The BBC series follows Jodie Comer as an unhinged female assassin named Villanelle and Sandra Oh as Eve, an MI5 security officer who wishes to be a spy, on a wild adventure of cat and mouse.

The love-hate, obsessive relationship between Villanelle and Eve in “Killing Eve” is reminiscent of Joe’s relationships throughout “You,” and fans will find themselves reeling after bingeing the thrilling series.

The show’s current two seasons can be streamed on Hulu and the third season is set to premiere sometime in 2020.

NBC’s “Hannibal” reinvents one of Hollywood’s most infamous serial killers.

NBC It’s also about a killer.

Fans of “You” who are intrigued by Joe Goldberg’s ability to fool everyone around him may enjoy NBC’s “Hannibal,” which reimagines the iconic, cannibalistic serial killer from “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991).

In this series, criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) forms an unlikely partnership with the brilliant psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen).

Together, the pair tracks complex serial killers by thinking like them – but Hannibal has more in common with the killers than Will knows.

Fans can watch the series’ two seasons on Amazon Prime.

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” will also terrify you.

Netflix Victoria Pedretti also appears on the show.

If suspense, creepiness, and lead actress Victoria Pedretti is what you most enjoyed about Netflix’s “You,” add “The Haunting of Hill House” to your watch-list.

A television adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a gripping horror series that follows the Crain family as they face the (literal) ghosts of their past.

Like “You” season two, “The Haunting of Hill House” explores the complexities of family dynamics while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Pedretti, who plays Love Quinn on “You,” also stars as one of the Crain siblings.

“The Haunting of Hill House” can be streamed on Netflix.

Fans of “You” will enjoy the dark themes, unsettling characters, and gripping suspense of “Mindhunter.”

Netflix This is also a Netflix original.

For those who are interested in how “You” delves into the brain of a serial killer, Netflix’s “Mindhunter” is a must-see.

The Netflix series starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany is set in the 1970s and 1980s and it follows two FBI agents who interview famous serial killers to get a deeper insight into their psyches.

Based on the true story of how serial-killer criminal profiling began in the FBI, the series features fictionalized depictions of notorious figures like Charles Manson and Son of Sam.

Both seasons of “Mindhunter” can be streamed on Netflix.

Based on a true story, “Dirty John” is a series that explores what it’s like to find out your husband is living a double life.

Bravo The series initially aired on Bravo.

Starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, Bravo’s “Dirty John” is a drama series based on the true story of interior designer Debra Newell, who gets swept up in a whirlwind romance with a man who turns out to be lying about his true identity.

Dr. John Meehan, played by Bana, gives off serious Joe Goldberg vibes. He is charming, attentive, and handsome but turns out to be hiding some very dark secrets which ultimately become dangerous for Debra and her entire family.

The limited series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” is a drama that will keep viewers guessing.

Netflix ‘Pretty Little Liars’ is loaded with twists.

In the small town of Rosewood, teenage mean girl Alison DiLaurentis, played by Sasha Pieterse, has disappeared and her friends soon find themselves tormented by a mysterious person named “A.”

Throughout the series’ seven seasons, viewers will experience the suspense, twists, and hidden identities that fans love about “You.”

“Pretty Little Liars” also stars “You” season-one actress Shay Mitchell.

Fans can currently purchase the series on platforms like Amazon. It is also expected to be available on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which is set to launch in May 2020.

“The Fall” features Jamie Dornan starring as a family man with a secret identity as a stalker and murderer.

BBC Two Before there was Joe Goldberg, there was Paul Spector.

On the BBC Two show “The Fall,” Jamie Dornan stars as a husband and father who moonlights as a serial killer. Gillian Anderson plays Stella Gibson, a detective hired to hunt this mysterious killer who has stalked and murdered women throughout Belfast.

“You” fans will see many similar dark themes in “The Fall” and find that Dornan’s Paul Spector is just as charming as Badgley’s Joe Goldberg.

“The Fall” is no longer available to stream on Netflix, but its three seasons can be purchased on Amazon.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” documents the real-life obsession that serial killer Andrew Cunanan had for the famous designer.

FX Darren Criss starred as Andrew Cunanan on ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.’

If what drew you to Netflix’s “You” was the oddly intriguing obsession Joe Goldberg has with his victims, then the second season of “American Crime Story” will certainly be worth watching.

Starring Édgar Ramírez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penélope Cruz, the Ryan Murphy series portrays the events leading up to and following the murder of famed fashion icon Gianni Versace.

Darren Criss’s performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan is as mesmerising as it is haunting, and it even earned him a Golden Globe.

Fans can stream season two of “American Crime Story” on Netflix.

“Bates Motel” depicts how early experiences in life can sometimes play a role in forming serial killers.

A&E You can stream the show on Netflix.

Based on the iconic horror film “Psycho,” A&E’s “Bates Motel” is a dark look at how the formative years of a person’s life can alter their path forever.

A meek boy named Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) recently moved with his mother Norma (Vera Farmiga) to a small coastal town. The two have an oddly close relationship, which grows even stronger after the death of Norman’s father.

Their life in their new home is not as peaceful as they’d hoped and the mother-son pair are forced to do what it takes to survive.

Fans of “You” will see shades of Joe’s relationship with his mother in Norman and Norma’s connection – and find that “Bates Motel” has similar psychological themes.

The five seasons of “Bates Motel” can be streamed on Netflix.

