The 13 best true-crime series you can stream right now

There are plenty of true-crime docuseries that you can watch from your couch, whether you’re looking to binge a suspenseful show or to immerse yourself into a one-episode case.

Here are some of the best series that every true-crime buff should watch in their lifetime.

The brutally honest interviews in “I Am a Killer” are bone-chilling.

Netflix/A&E David Lewis is one of the killers profiled in the show.

Netflix and A&E Networks teamed up to create what might just be one of the most chilling true-crime shows out there-“I Am a Killer.”

Each episode of the show’s two seasons features an hour-long profile and interview with a convicted killer on Death Row.

Where to watch: Netflix

“The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” covers a decades-long investigation.

HBO ‘The Jinx’ is a miniseries.

This six-part docuseries from HBO is a close examination of Robert Durst, the mysterious real-estate millionaire who has been accused of three murders but has not been convicted of them.

With Durst’s case recently going to trial, now is the perfect time to watch this series for a refresher of some of the accusations against him, plus a deep analysis of them.

Where to watch:Hulu or HBO Now

“Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” is a true-crime miniseries you won’t want to miss.

Netflix It’s truly unpredictable.

“Evil Genius” is a suspenseful true-crime docuseries on Netflix that begins with the violent death of a pizza man after a bank heist went wrong.

In only four episodes, the investigation unfolds into a strange and unpredictable case that will leave you shocked.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Deadly Women” takes an in-depth look into the minds of women who’ve committed murder.

Investigation Discovery The series has plenty of episodes.

With 13 seasons and over 150 episodes, Investigation Discovery’s“Deadly Women” takes a deeper look into the psyche of female killers.

Although the dramatic reenactments can sometimes be a bit over-the-top, this true-crime show offers a new perspective on women who’ve committed murder.

Where to watch: Many of the episodes can be watched on the show’s official YouTube channel.

The docuseries “Killer Kids” is deeply unsettling.

44 Blue Productions It focuses on a younger group.

“Killer Kids” is a true-crime show delves into the haunting murders and erratic behaviour of killers under the age of 18.

Told through first-person accounts, interviews, and re-enactments, the series currently consists of four seasons.

Where to watch:

Lifetime, with a valid TV provider

“The Staircase” will leave you with a lot of questions.

This true-crime series documents a mysterious murder from 2001 that involves a staircase. Told in 13 parts, “The Staircase” is filled with unanswered questions and surprising twists.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Inside the American Mob” gives you an eerie inside look into the American mafia.

Left / Right Docs It includes original footage.

Mobsters, murders, and the world of underground informants are all at the forefront of the NYC-focused docuseries from National Geographic.

“Inside the American Mob” features original footage and an inside look at the bloodshed that occurred between the 1960s and 1990s, making it a great choice for true-crime fans who are also interested in learning more about US mafia culture.

Where to watch:Amazon Prime ($)

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is filled with twists and turns you’ll never see coming.

Netflix Joe Exotic is the subject of this new documentary series on Netflix.

Told in seven parts, Netflix’s “Tiger King” focuses on a rivalry between two big-cat sanctuaries but things get a lot darker and more mysterious when a murder-for-hire plot is uncovered.

Filled with affairs, tigers, music videos, mystery, and extreme feuds, “Tiger King” has just about anything a true-crime fan could want in a docuseries.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Village of the Damned” is not for the faint of heart.

Investigation Discovery It follows a series of tragedies.

Watch the first five minutes of “Village of the Damned” on Investigation Discovery and you’ll be hooked.

The show follows a series of gruesome homicides and tragedies that have befallen a small town in New York.

Where to watch:Investigation Discovery, with a valid TV provider

“Cold Justice” is unscripted and riveting.

Oxygen It’s a reality series.

With five unscripted seasons under its belt, “Cold Justice” is a reality series that follows a former prosecutor and a crime-scene investigator as they attempt to crack cold cases around the country.

Where to watch:YouTube TV,Amazon Prime ($)

“The Keepers” will make your blood curdle.

Netflix It delves into the death of a nun.

Delving into the death of Sister Cathy Cesnik almost 50 years ago, Netflix’s “The Keepers” is a seven-part docuseries that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

When you’re done binge-watching this true-crime show, be sure to read up on what’s happened since its release in 2017.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Murder Comes to Town” covers crime across the country.

Lusid Media It shows the devastating consequences of crime.

This true-crime show looks at the devastating consequences a murder can have on small, typically peaceful towns across the US.

Each episode of “Murder Comes to Town” features interviews with case investigators and residents of each town to uncover the truth behind the brutal crimes.

Where to watch:Investigation Discovery, with a valid TV provider

“Murder Chose Me” takes a harrowing look at true crime.

Investigation Discovery Rod Demery has solved hundreds of cases.

“Murder Chose Me” is an Investigation Discovery show hosted by homicide detective Rod Demery.

Demery’s worked over 250 murder cases and has achieved a 100% solve rate on every case he’s led. On the show, he walks viewers through the many murder cases he’s solved.

Where to watch:Investigation Discovery, with a valid TV provider

