10 shows to watch if you love 'The Great British Baking Show'

BBC/Netflix The series goes by ‘The Great British Baking Show’ and ‘The Great British Bake-Off’

Insider compiled a list of competition series that fans of “The Great British Baking Show” may also enjoy.

“Nailed It!” follows a group of amateur bakers as they hilariously fail at replicating complicated cakes.

Seasoned cooks compete for the title of barbecue champion on “The American Barbecue Showdown.”

On “Making It,” actors Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman join forces to discover America’s most talented crafters.

Each season of the beloved series “The Great British Baking Show” (or “The Great British Bake-Off” in the UK) revolves around a group of bakers who compete to impress the show’s judges with their versatile set of skills.

Mouth-watering cakes, delectable desserts, and the contestants’ jolly attitudes make for a feel-good show, ideal for cosy nights in.

For fans of “The Great British Baking Show” who are hungry for another competition series, read on for 10 shows that are just as intense and delightful.

With a playful approach to cooking, “Nailed It!” is for all of the unskilled, but bold, wannabe bakers out there.

Netflix Amateur bakers try their hand at making complex cakes on ‘Nailed It!’

Netflix’s “Nailed It!” is the exuberant, comedic counterpart to “The Great British Baking Show.”

Instead of boasting impressive, near-professional cooking skills, “Nailed It!” flaunts a group of amateur bakers who strive – and often fail – to replicate complicated cakes.

The outcome is often hilarious – bright colours, blatantly failed baking attempts, and host Nicole Byer’s jokes make this a fun series to watch.

Four seasons of “Nailed It!” are available to stream on Netflix.

“Zumbo’s Just Desserts” is a fairy-dust-sprinkled, whimsical version of “The Great British Baking Show.”

Seven Network Contestants are asked to recreate Adriano Zumbo’s elaborate desserts on ‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts.’

If “The Great British Baking Show” had an extravagant, fairy-tale-like sibling, it would be Seven Network’s “Zumbo’s Just Desserts.”

The Australian show’s set looks like it’s straight out of Willy Wonka’s wildest fantasies.

The contestants are asked to replicate pâtissier Adriano Zumbo’s magical, intricate desserts, like gravity-defying chocolate globes and mouth-watering doughnut towers.

Two seasons of “Zumbo’s Just Desserts” are available to stream on 7plus, and season two is also on Netflix.

On “The American Barbecue Showdown,” competitors aim for the title of America’s barbecue champion through a series of meaty challenges.

Netflix Contestants grill and season meat on ‘The American Barbecue Showdown.’

If baking isn’t really your thing, but you still love a good cooking challenge, then Netflix’s “The American Barbecue Showdown” might be for you.

As its name suggests, the 2020 series is the ultimate showdown among some of the best American barbecuers of different skill levels, from “dexterous novice” to “master smoker.”

In true American style, the tender meat is expertly grilled and paired with delicious sauces and the right kind of seasoning.

You can stream season one of “The American Barbecue Showdown” on Netflix.

Through a series of fine-cooking challenges, “Top Chef” puts a group of kitchen professionals to the test.

Bravo ‘Top Chef’ has been on US television for 17 seasons.

After premiering in 2006, Bravo’s “Top Chef” has aired 17 seasons and inspired various international adaptations, making it one the longest-running reality cooking shows.

A more high-stakes alternative to “The Great British Baking Show,” the show follows a number of professional chefs that stay in the “Top Chef” house and compete in a series of gruelling cooking challenges that are inspired by the season’s location.

The prizes are big, too, – the season-17 winner took home $US250,000.

You can stream “Top Chef” seasons one through 16 on Hulu and season 17 on Bravo, or you can purchase all 17 installments on Amazon Prime. Season 18, set in Portland, Oregon, is expected to air in 2021.

“The Big Family Cooking Showdown” centres around families competing against each other to become Britain’s best family of cooks.

Netflix On ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown,’ the competing families use teamwork to show off their skills.

Success comes down to one person’s baking skills on “The Great British Baking Show,” but on BBC’s “The Big Family Cooking Showdown,” it’s teamwork that counts.

Until the semifinals, each episode focuses on two new families of three competing against each other via a series of challenges, with the ultimate goal of becoming Britain’s best family of cooks.

From preparing a delectable meal on a budget to presenting their unique take on a traditional British dish, these families prove they know their way around a kitchen.

Two seasons of “The Big Family Cooking Showdown” is available to stream on Netflix.

“The Great British Sewing Bee” follows a group of talented sewers as they respond to timed design challenges.

BBC ‘The Great British Baking Show’ meets ‘Project Runway’ on ‘The Great British Sewing Bee.’

Unrelated to baking but with a similar format to “The Great British Baking Show,” BBC’s “The Great British Sewing Bee” follows a number of amateur sewers as they compete to create the best designs.

From trying to recreate a given pattern to designing and creating their own garments, the stakes for the contestants are high as the clock keeps ticking.

The show feels like “The Great British Baking Show” blended with “Project Runway” ― an exciting recipe for success.

You can stream six seasons of “The Great British Sewing Bee” on BBC One iPlayer.

Hosted by “Parks and Recreation” stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” is a competition show that focuses on crafts.

NBC Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host ‘Making It.’

NBC’s “Making It” marries Poehler’s spontaneity and Offerman’s woodworking skills to discover America’s most talented craftspeople. Each contestant uses a different crafting skill in the hopes of inspiring at-home viewers.

“In a way, we’re trying to make a TV show that would make you turn off your TV ― a show that would inspire you to go and make something,” Poehler said in the show’s trailer.

Both seasons of “Making It” are available to stream on NBC or to purchase on Amazon Prime, and the series has been renewed for a third instalment.

Contestants bake clay instead of cake on “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

BBC Two and More4 Contestants on ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ make an array of clay artwork.

Another form of crafting demands the spotlight on “The Great Pottery Throw Down.”

Initially airing on BBC Two for its first two seasons and picked up by Channel 4’s More4 channel for its third, this competition show follows a number of devoted potters as they transform clay into marvellous creations ― from exquisite bowls to full-blown sculptures and statuettes.

Just like on “The Great British Baking Show,” the end product coming out of the oven ― here inedible ― is anyone’s guess.

Seasons one and two of “The Great Pottery Throw Down” are available to stream on BBC Two, and you can stream season three on HBO Max.

Contestants are asked to design a room in various English homes for “The Great Interior Design Challenge.”

Amazon Prime You can learn about English architecture and design on ‘The Great Interior Design Challenge.’

Part competition show and part docuseries, BBC Two’s “The Great Interior Design Challenge” delves into the UK’s fascinating architecture and home-decor scene through its contestants’ individual projects.

Each episode introduces a new location with distinctive architecture, and the contestants are tasked with designing a specific space in a client’s house – sometimes asked to repurpose old materials as a bonus challenge.

On top of watching these amateur interior designers in action, you learn about different types of English homes, from beautiful Victorian cottages to modern tower blocks.

You can stream four seasons of “The Great Interior Design Challenge” on Amazon Prime.

Skillful florists create ambitious, super-sized flower structures on “The Big Flower Fight.”

Netflix Contestants create more than just flower arrangements on ‘The Big Flower Fight.’

And just as you thought there weren’t any more quirky hobbies to inspire a new competition series, Netflix premiered “The Big Flower Fight” in 2020.

As you might imagine, this show has to do with florists, not bakers. But these contestants are not regular gardeners – they are flower sculptors who are asked to make some of the most ambitious, super-sized flower-structures imaginable, like a dragonfly made of daffodils.

Season one of “The Big Flower Fight” is available to stream on Netflix.

