12 shows to watch if you love 'The Queen's Gambit'

Netflix ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is Netflix’s most-watched limited series.

The hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” premiered on October 23.

Set in the 1960s, the show follows young prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she enters the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Stars from “The Queen’s Gambit” are also on “Peaky Blinders” and “Game of Thrones.”

Fans may also enjoy other period dramas like “The Crown” and “Mad Men.”

Fans can’t stop talking about “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The hit show, adapted from the novel by Walter Tevis, has taken the world by storm as the most-watched limited series on Netflix â€” and it’s also caused chess-set sales to skyrocket.

The drama stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Harry Melling as competitive chess rivals.

Insider rounded up a list of shows that fans looking for more riveting period pieces and female-centric stories may also enjoy.

Read on for 12 series that fans of “The Queen’s Gambit” should watch next.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Taylor-Joy plays Gina Grey on “Peaky Blinders.”

BBC Anya Taylor-Joy and Finn Cole on ‘Peaky Blinders.’

Summary: The BBC drama “Peaky Blinders” explores the exploits of the Shelby crime family, led by Cillian Murphy, and their influence on Birmingham, England, in the aftermath of World War I.

Why you’ll like it: Although Taylor-Joy is primarily known for her film roles, like in “Split” (2016) and “Emma.” (2020), “The Queen’s Gambit” isn’t her first TV appearance – on “Peaky Blinders,” the actress plays Gina, the cunning wife of Michael Grey (Finn Cole).

Brodie-Sangster had a key role on “Game of Thrones.”

Lucasfilm Thomas Brodie-Sangster on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Summary: George R.R. Martin’s best-selling books come to life on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” a fantastical dramatic series that follows warring houses as they vie for power in the fictional land of Westeros.

Why you’ll like it: Before playing Benny Watts,Brodie-Sangster had a supporting role on “Game of Thrones” as Jojen Reed.

Following a different set of kings and queens than the ones featured on “The Queen’s Gambit,” the acclaimed series wowed viewers with its political tension, intricate backstory, and impressive ensemble cast.

The creator of “The Queen’s Gambit” also made “Godless.”

Netflix Scott Frank also created ‘Godless.’

Summary: On this Netflix miniseries set in the Old West, outlaw Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) is in the midst of tracking down a rival when he comes across a mining town run by women.

Why you’ll like it: Before creating, directing, and producing “The Queen’s Gambit,” showrunner Scott Frank created the empowering drama “Godless.”

On top of diving into an enthralling story, fans may also enjoy spotting Brodie-Sangster on the series as Whitey Winn, a town deputy.

“The Alienist” was also adapted from a best-selling novel.

Kata Vermes/Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans on ‘The Alienist.’

Summary: On TNT’s “The Alienist,” criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans), and prospective police detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) team up to solve a string of grisly murders in 19th-century New York.

Why you’ll like it: Just like Tevis’ novel,Caleb Carr’s literary phenomenon easily lends itself to a television series.

The revisionist drama also allows its female characters to have more agency than historically accurate, just like Beth Harmon’s ambitious trajectory on “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“Anne with an E” is a show that champions bright, young women.

Chris Reardon/Netflix Amybeth McNulty on ‘Anne With an E.’

Summary: Adapted fromL.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” series, Netflix’s “Anne with an E” follows Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty) as she comes of age in 1890s Canada.

Why you’ll like it: Orphaned at a young age, Anne grows up in a boarding home surrounded by people that attempt to squash her imagination, much like Beth on “The Queen’s Gambit,” but both young women rise above their circumstances with bright minds intact.

A reporter confronts addiction and trauma on “Sharp Objects.”

HBO Amy Adams on ‘Sharp Objects.’

Summary: Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, HBO’s “Sharp Objects” follows reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) down a harrowing path as she returns to her hometown to investigate the disappearance of multiple girls.

Why you’ll like it: “Sharp Objects” is another show that pulls the curtain back on challenging childhoods and the lingering effects of trauma.

Covering addiction, mental health, and family strife, this dramatic miniseries is a darker look at some of the themes explored on “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“Mad Men” is a stylish period drama set in the 1960s.

AMC Jon Hamm stars on ‘Mad Men.’

Summary: Set against the backdrop of 1960s New York, AMC’s “Mad Men” is a drama about talented advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm), a man who constantly has to adapt to stay on top in the competitive business world.

Why you’ll like it: Both “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mad Men” primarily take place during the 1960s and are known for their remarkable costume design.

Additionally, Beth and Don are more alike than they initially appear – they both cope with their brilliance through unhealthy means.

“The Crown” reimagines the 1940s and beyond.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix Claire Foy on ‘The Crown.’

Summary: Netflix’s “The Crown” portrays the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman) through the decades as the royal family grapples with political unrest, social change, and the pressure of public perception.

Why you’ll like it: The first season of “The Crown” starts in the late-1940s, and the most recent instalment delves into the life of the British royal family between the 1970s and 1990.

Both “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown” have been praised for their intricate, historically accurate outfits and even share a virtual costume exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

“Outlander” is a more fantastical approach to period dramas.

Starz Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan on ‘Outlander.’

Summary: Based on the historical sci-fi novels by Diana Gabaldon, the Starz drama follows World War II combat nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe) as she is unexpectedly sent back in time to 1740s Scotland and gets swept up in a rebellion.

Why you’ll like it: Although “The Queen’s Gambit” executes certain liberties when exploring sexism in the 1960s, “Outlander” takes historical fiction to new heights by hurtling its heroine back in time.

Despite its fantastical premise, the series is grounded by its careful attention to detail and immersive production design.

Women break barriers on the Spanish drama “Cable Girls.”

Netflix ‘Cable Girls’ is set in Spain.

Summary: Set in the 1920s, Netflix’s “Cable Girls” centres on a group of four women (Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez, and Maggie Civantos) as they start working for a telecommunications company in Madrid, Spain.

Why you’ll like it: The protagonists of this Spanish-language drama and “The Queen’s Gambit” both put as much distance as possible between themselves and their pasts – “Cable Girls'” lead Alba (Suárez) uses her job as an operator to create a new identity for herself in an expanding industry.

“Mrs. America” is packed with powerhouse performances.

FX on Hulu Cate Blanchett on ‘Mrs. America’

Summary: FX’s “Mrs. America” details the efforts of second-wave feminists to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in 1970s America and the pushback they received from conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett).

Why you’ll like it: Fans of Taylor-Joy’s award-worthy performance on “The Queen’s Gambit” may enjoy this historical drama’s notable roster of actresses – Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Elizabeth Banks – who lead the way and help make “Mrs. America” a striking drama also worth watching come awards season.

“The Master Game” is a touchstone program for chess lovers.

BBC ‘The Master Game’ aired in the 1970s and 1980s.

Summary: Running from 1976 until 1983, BBC’s “The Master Game” features chess tournaments between grand masters, accompanied by expert analyses and voice-overs from the players themselves.

Why you’ll like it: “The Queen’s Gambit” makes frequent mention of grand masters as Beth competes in international chess tournaments and proves herself as a player.

Fans intrigued by the more technical aspects of the Netflix series will be fascinated by “The Master Game,” a show with a documentary-like approach.

