12 shows to watch if you love ‘One Tree Hill’

“All American” combines sports with social justice issues for a new twist on the high school drama.

The CW’s “All American” sticks with the sports theme of successful teen dramas like “One Tree Hill” that have come before it.

But if you like your teen angst with a side of social justice set in a bigger city, “All American” is for you. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll does not shy away from addressing the racism her characters face — both institutional and overt.

Since it premiered in 2018, the show has been a leader when it comes to portraying mental health issues and how diseases like addiction can affect your life.

Daniel Ezra also puts on a powerful performance as Spencer James. Plus, he does an impeccable American accent.