7 shows to watch if you love 'The Masked Singer' and 'The Masked Dancer'

Michael Becker/FOX The Disco Ball and Craig Robinson on ‘The Masked Singer.’

In the four seasons “The Masked Singer” has been on the air, the reality show has quickly skyrocketed in popularity.

The series’ spin-off show, “The Masked Dancer,” follows the same premise as the original – judges are given clues about the identities of each heavily costumed dancer, who are eliminated week by week and then revealed.

Fans of “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” might enjoy shows like “The Voice,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

“The Masked Singer” wrapped its fourth season last month and “The Masked Dancer” is currently captivating the nation.

Fans of both shows might be interested in finding other suspenseful shows based on hidden identities, like “Love is Blind” or singing competition shows like “The Voice.”

Here are seven shows to watch if you love “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer.”

For another show featuring costumed celebrities performing the latest hits, check out “Lip Sync Battle.”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Queen Latifah performs on ‘Lip Sync Battle.’

Hosted by Chrissy Teigen, “Lip Sync Battle” asks some of the most popular celebrities in the business to lip sync to the latest hits.

Fitted with extravagant costumes, props, and backup dancers, celebrities like Anna Kendrick, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt,Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez have all gone head-to-head in hopes of winning the Championship Belt.

The competition show has five seasons and can be watched on the Paramount Network.

“I Can See Your Voice” follows a similar premise to “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer,” but with a special twist.

FOX/Getty Images Ken Jeong in the series premiere episode of ‘I Can See Your Voice.’

An adaptation of the South Korean series, “I Can See Your Voice” is hosted by “Masked” judge Ken Jeong.

A panel of celebrity judges and one lucky contestant has to guess out of a group of guest singers who is the “good” singer based on clues, interrogation, and lip sync challenges, without ever hearing a single note.

The singer the contestant selects then performs a duet with a guest musical superstar, revealing their talent or lack thereof. If the contestant guesses the good singer correctly, the contestant wins a whopping $US100,000.

“I Can See Your Voice” just finished airing its first season and can be watched on Fox.



“Love Is Blind” captivated the nation at the beginning of last year.

Netflix A scene from ‘Love Is Blind.’

Single contestants must each meet and, hopefully, fall in love before ever seeing each other face-to-face. After deciding they have found their match, they must then propose, after which the engaged couples spend time getting to know each other on a couple’s retreat and in an apartment. At the end of the show, the couples of “Love is Blind” must then decide whether to get married or split up.

While it’s not a singing show, the concept of hidden identities is certainly something fans of “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” might enjoy.

The first season of this widely popular reality show can be streamed on Netflix, and another season will be on the way soon.

“Sing On!” competitors perform popular songs while hitting all the right notes in order to win up to $US60,000.

Netflix ‘Sing On!’ on Netflix.

Hosted by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess, “Sing On!” brings together a group of amateur singers to compete for a cash prize of up to $US60,000.

The contestant who sings the song the most correctly advances to the next round while one of the remaining singers is eliminated based on a secret vote. The final two contestants later battle it out for the winning title and the grand prize.

If you’re a fan of singing competition shows, or just want to sing along karaoke-style to your favourite songs, this Netflix original might just be for you.

The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.

“The Voice” is one of the biggest singing competition shows on the air.

NBC Miley Cyrus as a guest mentor and coach Christina Aguilera on the 10th season of ‘The Voice.’

In the latest season of “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton appeared as celebrity singing coaches.

While most of the show follows the standard reality singing show format, fans of “The Masked Singer” will probably fall in love with the blind auditions the most. During the first five episodes, the coaches select who they want on their team after listening to them perform, but not seeing them face-to-face.

This fan-favourite singing competition show has 19 seasons and can be watched on NBC and Hulu.



The second season of “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered” is currently airing and follows a very similar premise to “The Masked Singer,” though none of it is filmed in-person.

Nickelodeon A scene from ‘Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered.’

Similar to “The Masked Singer,” celebrity guests hide their identities behind an animated filter and a voice changer. While there’s no singing, a panel of guest judges is tasked with discovering the true identity of each celebrity by asking them questions, gathering clues, and playing games.

The game show’s two seasons can be watched on Nickelodeon or with a YouTube TV streaming subscription.

“Are You The One?” is a dating show that requires singles to find their perfect match.

MTV A scene from ‘Are You The One?’

A dating algorithm is used to match up players based on their compatibility, but the contestants have no idea who their perfect match is. The singles get to know each other and make predictions between themselves about who their perfect match is. At each match-up ceremony, the players choose who they think is their perfect match and are told how many matches they got correct – but not who in the group guessed correctly.

The only way for players to know for sure who is a perfect match before the finale is by sending them into the “Truth Booth,” which reveals whether they’re a perfect match or not. If the group guesses all of their matches correctly, they win a cash prize.

For viewers who enjoy the guessing-game aspect of “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer,” this drama-filled reality show might fit the bill.

“Are You The One?” can be watched on MTV or you can catch seasons one and two on Netflix.



