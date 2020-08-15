Only 7 TV shows received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year (so far). See them all here.

PopTV Dan Levy and Noah Reid costar in ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Rotten Tomatoes keeps a running list of TV show seasons that are beloved by critics, earning them a perfect 100% rating.

Only seven shows on the list premiered in 2020, including Starz’s “P-Valley,” FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” plus PopTV’s “One Day at a Time” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

The top shows also include Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” “Feel Good,” and “Giri/Haji.”

Rotten Tomatoes keeps a running list of the top television show seasons of all time based on critics’ scores. So far there are seven shows in 2020 that have earned the “Certified Fresh” stamp for having 100% positive reviews.

For the purposes of our list, we’ve rounded up all the “Certified Fresh” shows that have at least 10 critics’ reviews and appear on Rotten Tomatoes’ own list. (For a list of just the best Netflix originals in 2020, read our ranking here.)

Keep scrolling to see the shows that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

“Giri/Haji” (season one) — Netflix

Robert Ludovic/Netflix Takehiro Hira stars as Kenzo Mori in ‘Giri/Haji’ on Netflix.

Synopsis: “A Tokyo detective travels to London to look for his long lost younger brother, now believed to be posing as a Yakuza gangster and wanted for the murder of a Japanese businessman. His family’s honour, and the fragile peace between the warring gangs back home, is at stake.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Smart, suspenseful, and superbly shot, ‘Giri/Haji is a near-perfect crime thriller with a surprisingly sharp sense of humour.'”

The first show on our list requires a small caveat. “Giri/Haji” was a coproduction between Netflix and BBC Two. The whole first season premiere in the U.K. in October 2019, but didn’t come to Netflix for U.S. audiences until January 2020.

Since it wasn’t included in our 2019 roundup, and U.S. audiences only just got a chance to see its greatness this year, we’ve placed it here in our 2020 list.

“Schitt’s Creek” (season six) — PopTV

PopTV ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is a PopTV original series.

Synopsis: “When the filthy-rich Rose family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives, rebuild their empire, and rediscover what it means to be in Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Witty, warm, and with just the right blend of wisdom and wisecracks, ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ final season is the perfect farewell to the Roses and the town that changed their lives.”

The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” premiered at the start of 2020, delighting fans and critics alike. The show earned several key nominations at the upcoming Emmy awards, including best comedy series, best lead and best supporting actress in a comedy, and more.

If you’re wondering how to watch the final season in the U.S., read our explainer here.

“One Day at a Time” (season four) — PopTV

Netflix/Pop Isabella Gomez stars in ‘One Day at a Time’ on PopTV.

Synopsis: “A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, ‘One Day at a Time’ is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life.”

Critics’ Consensus: “As layered, loving, and laugh-out-loud funny as ever, ‘One Day at a Time’ successfully does the network shuffle without missing a beat.”

After “One Day at a Time” was cancelled by Netflix in 2019, the beloved series was picked up by PopTV and brought back for a fourth season. Critics praised the seamless transition between networks and loved how the show managed to be as timely and heartfelt as ever.

“What We Do in the Shadows” (season two) — Fx on Hulu

FX Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén costar in ‘What We Do in the Shadows.’

Synopsis: “A look into the daily lives of four vampires who’ve been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they’re reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Bat! ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ loses no steam in a smashing second season that savvily expands its supernatural horizons while doubling down on the fast flying fun.”

This comedy series is based on a movie of the same name, which was cocreated by Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Concords”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok”). The TV show is filmed in mockumentary style, following the increasingly wild and amusing antics of a group of Staten Island vampires.

“Feel Good” (season one) — Netflix

Netflix Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie star as Mae and George in ‘Feel Good.’

Synopsis: “‘Feel Good’ stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviours and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life.”

Critics’ Consensus: “An intimate portrait of addiction and love, ‘Feel Good’ is at once sweetly charming, uncomfortably complicated, and completely worth falling for.”

“Feel Good” is a fantastic new, easy-to-binge series on Netflix. The first season is just six total episodes, each about 25 minutes long, which means it falls squarely into the trend of short-TV that’s dominating the media landscape right now.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (season one) — Netflix

Netflix ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ TV show premieres on Netflix on July 3.

Synopsis: “Netflix’s new series ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.”

Critics’ Consensus: “Sweet, sincere, and full of hope, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’s’ grounded approach honours its source material while updating the story for a new generation.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” premiered at the end of June and quickly claimed the top spot in this year’s ranking of Netflix TV shows among critics. People cheered the family-friendly series for bringing the iconic ’90s books to life for a 2020 audience.

“P-Valley” (season one) — Starz

Starz ‘P-Valley’ follows the lives of ‘strip club dancers working down in the Dirty Delta’ in the South.

Synopsis: “Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find.”

Critics’ Consensus: “A stunning, lyrical piece of neon noir, ‘P-Valley’ explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall’s singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.”

If you’re looking for a new drama to dive into, “P-Valley” is one of the best-rated new shows of the summer. The show draws you in with the intimacy and theatrics of its strip-club setting, and captures a deeper undercurrent of each character’s journey.

