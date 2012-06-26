This Chart Shows Why Best Buy Should Be Particularly Terrified Of 'Showrooming'

Brick-and-mortar retailers are scared of being reduced to a “showroom” where shoppers go to try items out before going online to make the final purchase. Some feel that the showrooming panic is totally overblown, but there’s one segment of retailers that’s particularly affected.



Consumer electronics retailers are experiencing more showrooming than any other category by far.

More than 6-in-10 customers who have used showrooming bought an item online in that category, according to a slide from comScore’s “State of the Internet in Q1 2012” presentation by senior director Tiffany Walker. No other product category came anywhere close to that number.

As the biggest consumer electronics big box store out there, Best Buy needs to do something about this fast.

Acting CEO Mike Mikan said as much at his company’s recent annual meeting. “[The customer’s] needs have changed,” he said. “We, unfortunately, have not.”

Here’s the chart:

Photo: comScore

NOW SEE: The Secrets Of The Apple Store’s Success >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.