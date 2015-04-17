This chrome shower head sprays water and plays music at the same time [77% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This shower head could completely shake up your daily routine.

The Rain Shower Speaker is a shower head that comes equipped with a wireless Bluetooth speaker.

The shower head itself is powerful, with three times more spray power than the standard showerhead.

The speaker can play music by connecting to any Bluetooth enabled device. It also lets you answer calls while you shower.

The magnetic speaker rests insider the shower head. It can be removed and used outside the shower, too.

“I have been thrilled with this shower head. The shower itself is very powerful, and the speaker is very clean and fun to listen to,” one reviewer wrote.

H2oVibe rain shower speaker: $US179.99 $US41.9 [77% off]





