5 of the best shower sex positions and 6 tips for a sexy, slip-free experience

A great shower sex position is the ballet dancer, which is a perfect small-space standing position.

One partner can also sit on the side of the tub which makes a great angle for seated sex.

You should always use lube in the shower and opt for a non-slip mat for safety.

Having sex in the shower can be a great way to spice things up with your partner. But it’s worth noting that certain positions are better than others since the shower is a small, slippery space.

Here are five positions that work well in the shower and some tips to make shower sex even better.

1. Ballet dancer

The ballet dancer is a simple standing position that works well for both a bathtub or a shower stall. To do the ballet dancer position, follow these steps:

Start with both partners standing facing each other. The receiving partner wraps one leg around the other partner’s waist. They can also hold onto the penetrating partner’s shoulders or back for support. The penetrating partner inserts their penis, strap-on, ortoy from below. They can hold onto the receiving partner’s hips for extra support or just use their hands to stimulate other areas like the breasts.

Standing positions can come with a higher risk of slipping, so it may be best to try this position with a non-slip shower mat or while bracing yourself against a wall.

You don’t use much floor space for this position, so it’s great for shower and other small spaces,” says Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, MD, a professor of sex and relationship at California State University, Fullerton.

This is also a very intimate position that gives you and your partner the chance to kiss each other, which can be a huge pleasure boost. In fact, a 2018 study found that women who kissed their partners during sex were more likely to orgasm.

2. Reverse tub sitter

The reverse tub sitter position is another great option for shower sex that makes penetration easy, says Suwinyattichaiporn.

To do this position:

The penetrating partner sits on the edge of the tub or on a shower stool. The receiver sits on their lap, facing away from them.

This is a good stable position to reduce your chances of slipping and it can feel great for the receiving partner, who can control the speed and depth of penetration.

3. Seated oral

The shower can also be a great place for oral sex, says Jess O’Reilly, PhD, a sexologist and host of the Sex With Dr. Jess Podcast. To do a seated version:

The receiving partner sits on the edge of the tub or on a shower stool with their legs spread. The giving partner kneels on the tub floor facing them.

“It’s hot and can be a fun role-play. The person receiving can verbally order the other partner to give them oral a certain way,” says Suwinyattichaiporn.

It’s also a great way to lube up the genitals before having penetrative sex , Suwinyattichaiporn says.

4. Standing oral

You can also try the standing version of oral in the shower by following these steps:

The receiving partner stands upright in the tub. The giving partner kneels facing them. The receiving partner places one leg on the giving partner’s shoulder.

This position can be pleasurable on its own or can be a good form of foreplay. “It’s sexy and can lubricate the genitals for more smooth penetration,” says Suwinyattichaiporn.

5. Standing doggy

To do the standing doggy position:

The receiving partner faces toward the wall and presses their hands against it for support. The penetrating partner stands behind them and inserts their penis or a toy.

This is a good position if you have a small shower stall instead of a tub, O’Reilly says.

Doggy style is a great position to stimulate the G-spot. The penetrating partner also has their hands free to touch other areas like the clitoris or breasts or testicles.

Tips to make shower sex better

Shower sex can come with some challenges, but the following tips can make the experience safe and pleasurable:

1. Always use lube. “You might think that the running water makes for great lubrication, but in many cases, it’s the opposite since the running water washes away your body’s natural lubrication,” O’Reilly says. Silicon lube is a good option that won’t wash away easily with water, says O’Reilly.

Getting things more lubed up can be a great way to boost your pleasure – a 2014 study found that nearly half of women surveyed said that they use lubricant to make sex more comfortable and a third use it to make sex more pleasurable.

2. Make sure you use protection. “Water doesn’t wash away the semen or protect you from STIs,” Suwinyattichaiporn says. So you’ll still need to use birth control and/or a condom.

3. Put the condom on before you hop in the shower. “You don’t want to have contact with running water when opening and putting on a condom,” O’Reilly says, as this can interfere with how the condom stays on.

4. Don’t use the showerhead, spout, or towel bar for support. Shower fixtures may not be designed to bear weight and you might pull them out of the wall or get injured. “Instead, plant your hands against the walls or use the tub for support,” O’Reilly says.

5. Use a shower mat. Showers are a slippery place, which can make shower sex a slightly dangerous activity if you’re not careful. To help reduce your chances of slipping, try putting a textured bath mat on the shower floor.

6. Get creative. If you’re having a hard time making penetrative sex work in the shower, try switching to oral or using a waterproof toy to stimulate the outer genitalia, says O’Reilly.

Insider’s takeaway

Having sex in the shower can be a fun challenge and there are numerous positions to try.

Just make sure to brace yourself against the wall and don’t be afraid to break out the lube for a safe and smooth experience.

