Showdown in New York: Legislature Approves 100,000 Furloughs; Judge Blocks Action After Union Protest

On May 10, in response to a fiscal crisis, and at the request of New York Governor David Paterson, the New York Legislature approved the furlough of 100,000 state workers.



Despite their strong objections, New York lawmakers voted to approve unprecedented furloughs for state workers to contend with a fiscal crisis, as thousands of workers rallied against furloughs across the state.

The crowd of New York State workers chanted “We will remember in September,” over and over again in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

“I won’t be able to pay my bills. We won’t be able to do our jobs,” said NY State worker Bob Pugliese. “There could be other ways they can look into this issue of balancing their budget,” insisted state worker, Luenda Hurditt.

The mandatory furlough of 100,000 state workers is part of an emergency spending plan that lawmakers plan to vote on Monday in Albany. It’s designed to keep state government from shutting down, since the budget is more than a month overdue and more than $9 billion in the red.

The unions that represent state workers argue that a one day a week furlough is essentially a 20% pay cut for its members, who they say shouldn’t be forced to shoulder the burden of balancing the budget.

“I don’t think that’s the greatest sacrifice to make in a recession, when in the private sector the workers sacrifices can’t even be enumerated,” said Governor Paterson.

“In the days ahead, the special interests will use every tool at their disposal to try and prevent me from doing what is necessary to put our State’s fiscal house in order. My only objective is to help New York turn the corner on this fiscal crisis and that goal guides every decision I make as Governor. And I will continue to make the difficult decisions needed to close our $9.2 billion deficit and put taxpayers first. The sooner our State is on a path to economic recovery, the better for every New Yorker.”

Judge Temporarily Blocks Furlough of State Workers

The New York Times is reporting Judge Temporarily Blocks Furlough of State Workers

A federal judge temporarily blocked on Wednesday a one-day furlough of state workers scheduled by Gov. David A. Paterson for next week, reversing a plan that Mr. Paterson has said is necessary to keep the state from running out of money at the end of the month.

Judge Lawrence E. Kahn of United States District Court issued a temporary restraining order against Mr. Paterson, after unions representing state employees and public university teachers filed a lawsuit alleging that the furloughs, approved by the Legislature on Monday, were illegal.

In his ruling, the judge wrote that the furloughs, which could cost roughly 100,000 state workers a day’s pay, would cause irreparable harm if put into effect and that the unions were likely to win their case in court, two conditions for issuing a temporary restraining order.

Judge Kahn also ruled that Mr. Paterson was required to include in future emergency budget bills raises that had been scheduled for state workers starting in April but that Mr. Paterson had declined to appropriate money for, saying the state could not afford it. Union leaders have refused to voluntarily give up the raises.

I Commend Union Idiocy

I commend the idiocy of the unions. That idiocy is sure to rile the majority of taxpayers who have had enough of union parasites.

The only way to solve the problem now is to privatize every union job in the state at every contract renewal. Give them their raises today, fire every *ing one of them at contract renewal.

The only thing unions thugs, union mobs, and union termites understand is extermination. So exterminate them. The faster the nation gets rid of union pestilence, the faster the recovery.

I cheer the union termite protest and their short-term victory. Now bring out the Raid.

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com

