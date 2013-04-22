Show These Charts To Anyone Who Thinks Debt, Spending, And Taxes Are At All Time Highs

Think debt, taxes, and spending are at all-time highs these days?



It turns out that belief is almost totally false.

A presentation from the Bureau of Economic Analysis includes three charts that everyone should see.

It turns out, taxes are lower than through most of history, debt as a percentage of GDP has been much higher in the past, and on government spending, only if you include transfer payments (like Social Security) is spending at a new high relative to GDP. If you look at actual government spending that doesn’t go straight to people, it’s low.

BEA

BEA

BEA

Anyway, if you know anyone who thinks taxes, debt, and spending are at all-time highs, then email them this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.