Show Off Your Toy With Our Top 5 iPhone 5 Cases

Did you preorder your iPhone 5 yet? Apple just unveiled its highly anticipated new iPhone 5 release this past Wednesday, and Apple fans worldwide scrambled to preorder their own online starting at 12:00am PST this morning. Within an hour, Apple already sold out of its preorder inventory – that’s 20 times faster than the pre-order sales for the iPhone 4 in 2010.



What’s so fab about the new smart phone? The new iPhone not only has a larger display for the first time ever, it’s also 18% thinner, 20% lighter, and about twice as fast at loading web pages, graphics, and music with the all new A6 chip and 4G LTE network.

Because of the new size, you can’t use your old iPhone cases, skins, or accessories anymore. Get a head start and customise the look of your new iPhone so it will stand out and shout personality. Don’t settle for the boring cases at the Apple store that everyone gets. You can find cheaper and more inspiring accessories for your new iPhone 5 on Etsy, a growing artisan marketplace where artists sell their handmade products directly to shoppers online. Apple’s own iPhone landing page features the Etsy app on the new iPhone’s screen much to the delight of Etsy sellers. Additionally, you might be able to find an Etsy coupon code and score great discounts on unique products that will wow your friends.

Here are our Top 5 iPhone Accessories found on Etsy:

Retromodern Aged Leather iPhone 5 Sleeve by Portel – $99 It features soft genuine distressed leather to protect your new iPhone along with 3 card slots for your credit cards and ID’s. Bamboo iPhone Case by Tmbr Wood – $30 It is beautifully crafted from high quality durable bamboo and lined with black felt. This Etsy shop also offers free shipping within the US. Vintage Camera iPhone Case by Bomobob – $42 This slim hardcase looks like a vintage Kodak Brownie Bull’s-eye camera and is made from tough polycarbonate. Teksure Parudao Wood iPhone 5 Skin by The Lucky Labs – $9.99 It’s not actually wooden but it’s made of heavy duty 3M product designed to look and feel like parudao wood. Turquoise Leather iPhone 5 Sleeve by Farragobags – $36 This hand crafted leather sleeve comes with free personalisation with your monogram or initials.

Naked iPhone problem solved! Protect your new iPhone5, look cool, and support handmade small businesses.

