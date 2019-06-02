Dermatologists debunk 10 myths about washing your face

Myth: You should always wash your face twice a day.

New York City-based dermatologist Hadley King told Insider that whether or not you need to wash your face twice a day depends on your skin type and what you need to wash off.

Dry or sensitive skin types are fine to cleanse once in the evening, but oily skin might require you to cleanse at least twice a day, King said. But if you complete a sweaty workout or wear heavy makeup, she recommends always washing your face after the gym or before bed.

“Cleansing before bed is generally recommended not only to remove makeup but also dirt and pollution that accumulates on our skin during the day,” she said.

Those particles can cause oxidative damage and contribute to collagen breakdown and wrinkles.

“If you use overnight skin products that leave a residue or film on your skin, then you will likely want to cleanse your face in the morning as well,” she told Insider.