10 Reasons Why You Should Jailbreak Your iPhone

Disillusioned
Apple customers have a bit of good news today.
iOS 6.1, the latest operating system for the company’s mobile devices, has been jailbroken.
This is the first jailbreak that will work with your iPhone 5 and iPad Mini.
Jailbroken devices are free from the shackles of Apple’s “walled garden,” meaning they can run software do things that are normally not allowed.
Jailbreaking is perfectly legal and it unlocks some pretty cool capabilities for your iPhone.
Take a look at what jailbroken phones can do – maybe you’ll want to liberate your own device.
Some people take offence at the fact that Apple retains control over your phone after you buy it. It's just a phone, and you own it. Shouldn't you be able to do anything you want with it?
A number of independent developers contribute software to Cydia, the special app store for jailbroken iPhones.
Because these phones can run whatever software the user wants, an impressive number of new capabilities can be bestowed upon a phone (as you'll see).
Wouldn't it be great to get a WiFi iPad to your phone's 3G connection? A jailbreak app called MyWi is exactly what you need.
Some people will want to trade in iOS's simple appearance for something more complex or interesting. A number of jailbreak themes are readily available for them.
We're not the biggest fans of Siri (we even made a list of 9 things we wish it could do). But so many jailbreak apps help bring out its full potential -- change voices with AnyVoice, teach it to shut down or restart your phone with VoiceUtils, or if you don't have Siri you can install Sara, a jailbreaker's alternative.
We like the Swype text input method, usually only available on certain Android phones. You can drag your finger over over the keyboard and it recognises the character you want to type when you change direction. The iSwipe app brings this same functionality to your liberated phone.
We love the jailbreak plugin SBSettings, which gives you instant access to all your important settings with nothing more than a double-tap on your home button, though you can configure the menu to appear as a result of any button or gesture combo you like.
Install iMame and play Nintendo ROMs that would never see the light of day in the iTunes App Store.
iCaughtU is a jailbreak app will take pictures of whoever attempts to enter the incorrect password to use your phone. You can set it up to email the photos to yourself when it catches a thief. Handy!
Ipsum is an app that lets you swipe over notifications to make them go away without opening the app that generated the notification. It's perfect for people who like to keep a clear Notification centre.
