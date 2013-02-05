10 Reasons Why You Should Jailbreak Your iPhone

Disillusioned

Apple customers have a bit of good news today.



iOS 6.1, the latest operating system for the company’s mobile devices, has been jailbroken.

This is the first jailbreak that will work with your iPhone 5 and iPad Mini.

Jailbroken devices are free from the shackles of Apple’s “walled garden,” meaning they can run software do things that are normally not allowed.

Jailbreaking is perfectly legal and it unlocks some pretty cool capabilities for your iPhone.

Take a look at what jailbroken phones can do – maybe you’ll want to liberate your own device.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.