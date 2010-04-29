Should You Drop Out If You Want To Start A Company?

Photo: Associated Press

It’s pretty well known that dropping out is not an obstacle to being a successful entrepreneur. We can all rattle off the list of highly successful entrepreneurial drop outs, and we know that in startupland dropping out won’t be held against you.But in a recent blog post, Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake seems to be going further, arguing that if you want to be an entrepreneur, you should drop out.



Caterina makes two main arguments in support of this claim:

“College works on the factory model” while “entrepreneurship works on the apprenticeship model”: by making you sit through classes, and learn things from on high, and submit to testing based on adhering to strict rules, college turns you away from the qualities that are best suited to entrepreneurship.

Outsiders can get industry knowledge much more quickly. Chris Dixon and Fred Wilson have amazing blogs that entrepreneurs can learn from. You can ask questions to Kevin Rose and Caterina on Formspring.me. You don’t need a Harvard diploma to join “the inner circle,” all you need is drive and smarts.

What do you think? Is college necessary for entrepreneurship? Good? Irrelevant? Or actively bad?

