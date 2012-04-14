Nokia Lumia 900 Vs. iPhone: Guess Who Wins?

We were really disappointed with the Lumia 900's screen. While Nokia added some fancy tech to make it easier to view in direct sunlight, the resolution is just plain bad compared to other premium smartphones out there.

The iPhone's resolution is much, much better than the Lumia 900's. Here's the breakdown:

The iPhone has a 960x640 resolution on its 3.5-inch screen. The Lumia 900 has a 800x480 pixel resolution on a 4.3-inch screen. That means the Lumia has fewer pixels than the iPhone spread over a larger area. The result is pixelated text and images. Not good.

Scoreboard

Lumia 900: 0

iPhone 4S: 1