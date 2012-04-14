Nokia Lumia 900 Vs. iPhone: Guess Who Wins?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
There were high hopes for Nokia’s Lumia 900, the device that’s supposed to finally prove Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 has legs.But reviews are just so-so. A lot of people love the Lumia 900. A lot of people hate it.
So how does it stand up to the iPhone, the number one smartphone on the planet? Keep reading to find out.
We were really disappointed with the Lumia 900's screen. While Nokia added some fancy tech to make it easier to view in direct sunlight, the resolution is just plain bad compared to other premium smartphones out there.
The iPhone's resolution is much, much better than the Lumia 900's. Here's the breakdown:
The iPhone has a 960x640 resolution on its 3.5-inch screen. The Lumia 900 has a 800x480 pixel resolution on a 4.3-inch screen. That means the Lumia has fewer pixels than the iPhone spread over a larger area. The result is pixelated text and images. Not good.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 0
iPhone 4S: 1
We were incredibly impressed with the Lumia 900's design when we first played with it at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. It's simply gorgeous, probably the most unique smartphone design we've seen in years.
After two years, we're getting a bit bored with the look and feel of the iPhone. It's refreshing to see Nokia pull off something new.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 1
iPhone 4S: 1
Nokia made a big fuss about the Lumia 900's camera. But in our testing, images didn't turn out so great. Although the Lumia's camera shoots at 8 MP, the colours aren't as true and clear as the iPhone 4S' camera.
To make things worse, the Lumia 900 only shoots 720p HD video, whereas the iPhone 4S can shoot full 1080p HD video.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 1
iPhone 4S: 2
When it comes to music, movies, and TV shows, Apple's iTunes store simply has the best selection. Microsoft has a great selection of music through the Zune store on Windows Phone 7, but its video library isn't as robust as Apple's. With the iPhone and any other iOS device, you're guaranteed access to the best video downloads available.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 1
iPhone 4S: 3
The iPhone has the largest and best app selection of any other smartphone on the planet, including the Lumia 900. Because of the iPhone's popularity, developers tend to favour making the latest and greatest apps for Apple before expanding to other platforms like Android and Windows Phone.
Many developers are wary to make apps for Windows Phone because the platform doesn't have nearly as many users as iPhone and Android.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 1
iPhone 4S: 4
Because of its relatively poor app selection, you won't find as many video and streaming options on Windows Phone as you will on iPhone. Netflix and Spotify are there, but Windows Phone is still missing popular services such as MOG, Pandora, and Hulu.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 1
iPhone 4S: 5
We love the fresh 'Metro' design Microsoft chose for Windows Phone 7. And many apps on Windows Phone follow that design scheme. In many cases, we think apps look a lot better on Windows Phones than they do on the iPhone. Some of our favourites include Facebook, Spotify, and Evernote.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 2
iPhone 4S: 5
The Lumia 900 only comes with one storage option: 16 GB. And you don't have the option to expand that storage with a SD card.
The iPhone has three storage options to choose from: 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB. For those who like to store a lot of content on their phones, the iPhone is the best choice.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 2
iPhone 4S: 6
The Lumia 900's battery life is decent, easily lasting a full day. But we did notice the power drained a lot faster than normal when the phone was on standby with the screen off. That's pretty odd for a high-end smartphone.
With normal use, the iPhone's battery lasts a full day just like the Lumia 900's battery. However, the iPhone's battery in standby lasts a lot longer, which is very useful if you don't have an extra charger handy.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 2
iPhone 4S: 7
The Lumia 900 is one of the newest phones that connects to AT&T's insanely fast 4G LTE network. That means your download speeds will be a lot faster than the 3G connection you're probably used to on most smartphones. In our tests, AT&T's LTE network was often just as fast as our cable modem connection.
The iPhone on Sprint and Verizon is still stuck on 3G. The AT&T model of the iPhone 4S can connect to AT&T's 4G HSPA+, but it's only a little faster than 3G.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 3
iPhone 4S: 7
The Lumia 900 is a solid deal at just $100 with a two-year contract from AT&T. The iPhone 4S starts at $200 with a two-year contract. If you're on a tight budget, the Lumia 900 is definitely a better choice.
Scoreboard
Lumia 900: 4
iPhone 4S: 7
There's no doubt that the Lumia 900 is the best Windows Phone 7 device ever made.
But it's far from perfect. Windows Phones are getting better, but they still lag behind iPhone and Android.
We still think if you're looking for the best overall smartphone experience, the iPhone is the phone you should buy.
Final Tally
Lumia 900: 4
iPhone 4S: 7
