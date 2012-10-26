The Microsoft Surface Is A Great First Try, But It's Not Quite An iPad Killer

The Microsoft Surface is out today, but we got to play around with one yesterday. While we think Microsoft’s Touch Cover keyboard is a huge step forward in the tablet industry, we’re not exactly rushing out to buy a Microsoft Surface just yet.



Watch below to find out why you should hold off on getting the new Microsoft Surface:

Produced by William Wei

