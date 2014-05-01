Should You Buy An iPhone 5s Now Or Wait For The iPhone 6?

One of the most difficult decisions when it comes to upgrading your phone is whether or not you should purchase the newest model or wait for the next generation to come out.

That choice becomes even harder when you’re dealing with the iPhone, since there seems to be a new rumour about the iPhone 6 every day.

For those wondering whether or not you should upgrade to an iPhone 5s or hold out for Apple’s next smartphone, here are a few things to consider.

How long are you willing to wait?

Apple will probably release the next iPhone near the end of September as it has done in previous years. If you’re struggling with an outdated or broken phone and need to upgrade immediately, you may want to consider opting for the iPhone 5s right now.

Even though it might be dated in a few months, it’s still a spectacular phone with a beautiful design, a fingerprint sensor that replaces your unlock passcode and some noteworthy internal hardware improvements compared to previous models. However, if you’re curious about seeing what Apple’s next iPhone has to offer and you’re completely satisfied with your current iPhone, it might be worth the wait.

Is screen size important to you?

One of the biggest criticisms to the iPhone is that its 4-inch screen is still way smaller than those on most popular Android phones. This, however, is expected to change soon.

Apple is rumoured to offer two new iPhones this year — one with a 4.7-inch display and another with a massive 5.5-inch screen. If you feel like you need a larger phone and you’re not willing to make the switch to Android, waiting a few months may be worth it.

How much are you willing to spend?

If Apple does decided to release a 4.7-inch iPhone and a 5.5-inch iPhone, the latter will probably be more expensive. So if you’re decision is hanging on whether or not Apple will release a 5.5-inch phablet, you should be prepared to pay a bit more than usual. Phablets are usually a bit more expensive than the average-sized smartphone. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3, for example, costs $US299 on a two-year contract as opposed to the Galaxy S5, which costs $US199 on a two-year contract.

How much does design matter to you?

No one really knows what the next iPhone will look like, but several leaks claim to paint a fairly accurate picture of what to expect from the iPhone 6. Rumours suggest the next iPhone will come with a thinner design with rounded edges, similar to that of the iPad Air and iPad Mini. If this sounds like a deal-breaker for you, it might be worth waiting.

Conclusion

In the end, the decision is based on what matters the most to you. If you’re stuck using an ancient iPhone such as the iPhone 4, then upgrading now probably isn’t a bad idea. The iPhone 5s will still be a great phone after Apple’s next smartphone launches, and it’s more than capable of handling your everyday needs. But if you’re using a newer iPhone such as the iPhone 5 or 5c and are looking for something a bit bigger without switching to Android, it’s probably worth the wait.

